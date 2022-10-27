Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
2022-10-26
4.763 CHF   -0.52%
01:14aCredit Suisse Sinks Deep to Q3 Loss on $3.7 Billion Hit From Strategic Overhaul
MT
01:08aCredit Suisse To Divest Majority of Securitized Products Segment to Apollo-led Group Amid Strategic Review
MT
01:07aMarketmind: Sinking feeling
RE
Credit Suisse posts Q3 loss of 4 billion Swiss francs

10/27/2022 | 12:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group lost 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.06 billion) in the third quarter, badly missing the average estimate of 413 million francs in a consensus compiled by the embattled Swiss bank which also unveiled its new strategy.

It booked a 3.7 billion franc impairment on deferred tax assets related to the strategy review.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank saw a group net asset outflow of 12.9 billion Swiss francs in the quarter in "challenging" markets and as negative headlines swirled about the bank's efforts to restructure after a series of scandals and risk-management failures.

Its CET1 capital ratio fell to 12.6% from 13.5% at the end of June. Analysts had expected 13.4%.

($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Noele Illien)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 318 M 16 552 M 16 552 M
Net income 2022 -2 712 M -2 751 M -2 751 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,67x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 12 435 M 12 614 M 12 614 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
