Credit Suisse prepares insurance claims on Greensill Capital losses - FT

Credit Suisse is attempting to recoup billions of dollars owed to the group of supply-chain finance funds, which it was forced to close in March, the report added https://on.ft.com/3gv5dOZ.

The bank has started the process of claiming on the related insurance, primarily from Japanese group Tokio Marine, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the process.

"While it is our general policy not to comment on individual policyholder relationships or policy terms, we currently do not anticipate any material impact on our financials for the 2021 fiscal year and onwards," Tokio Marine said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Makiko Yamazaki; Additonal reporting by Radhika Anilkumar Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)