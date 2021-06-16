Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse prepares insurance claims on Greensill Capital losses - FT

06/16/2021 | 01:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse has prepared its first insurance claims on losses stemming from its $10 billion of funds tied to collapsed finance group Greensill Capital, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse is attempting to recoup billions of dollars owed to the group of supply-chain finance funds, which it was forced to close in March, the report added https://on.ft.com/3gv5dOZ.

The bank has started the process of claiming on the related insurance, primarily from Japanese group Tokio Marine, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the process.

"While it is our general policy not to comment on individual policyholder relationships or policy terms, we currently do not anticipate any material impact on our financials for the 2021 fiscal year and onwards," Tokio Marine said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Makiko Yamazaki; Additonal reporting by Radhika Anilkumar Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 927 M 26 604 M 26 604 M
Net income 2021 1 208 M 1 343 M 1 343 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 24 736 M 27 540 M 27 504 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 49 090
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,52 CHF
Last Close Price 9,64 CHF
Spread / Highest target 99,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-15.47%27 540
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.12%476 985
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.56%354 427
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%275 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.69%222 073
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%204 026