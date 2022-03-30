Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Credit Suisse : publishes agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/30/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
While Credit Suisse continues to closely monitor developments, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Credit Suisse Group AG on April 29, 2022 in a virtual format due to the continued planning insecurity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our shareholders and employees remains a priority. Shareholders will be asked to vote in advance by giving a power of attorney and voting instructions to the independent proxy and will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance of the AGM. Credit Suisse invites all shareholders to join the AGM via live webcast on this page.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 16:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 416 M 22 111 M 22 111 M
Net income 2022 1 787 M 1 936 M 1 936 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 19 720 M 21 358 M 21 358 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 50 110
Free-Float 90,1%
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,67 CHF
Average target price 9,03 CHF
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
