Credit Suisse : publishes agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

While Credit Suisse continues to closely monitor developments, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Credit Suisse Group AG on April 29, 2022 in a virtual format due to the continued planning insecurity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our shareholders and employees remains a priority. Shareholders will be asked to vote in advance by giving a power of attorney and voting instructions to the independent proxy and will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance of the AGM. Credit Suisse invites all shareholders to join the AGM via live webcast on this page.

