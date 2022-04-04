Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : publishes answers to Ethos Foundation information request

04/04/2022 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Credit Suisse Group AG will take place on April 29, 2022 without personal attendance of shareholders. The Board of Directors made the decision about the format earlier in the year when the measures to counter the COVID-19 pandemic were still in place, as to protect the health of our shareholders and employees and for planning security. Shareholders are asked to vote in advance by giving a power of attorney and voting instructions to the independent proxy, via proxy form or online, and have the opportunity to submit questions in advance of the AGM. Credit Suisse invites all shareholders to join the AGM via live webcast on this page.

Invitation

  • Letter to Shareholders and Agenda (PDF | English | German | French)
  • Say-on-Pay (Compensation Summary) (PDF | English | German | French)
  • Agenda item 8: Shareholder proposal for a special audit - annex (PDF | English | German)
  • Agenda item 9: Shareholder proposal for an amendment of the Articles of Association - annex (PDF | English | German | French)
  • Sample of form "Proxy and Instructions" for registered shareholders (PDF | English | German | French)

Live Webcast (April 29, 2022, 13:00 CEST)

  • Annual General Meeting (English | German)

Shareholder Portal

  • Access to Shareholder Portal, open from April 5 to April 26, 2022
  • How to vote (English | German | French)

Online Speakers' Desk

  • Access to Online Speakers' Desk, open from March 30 to April 26, 2022 (English | German | French)

Press Release

Supplementary Information

  • Our annual reports: Annual Report 2021 and Sustainability Report 2021 (English | German)
  • Compensation and Governance Presentation (PDF | English)

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 04:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12:54aCREDIT SUISSE : publishes answers to Ethos Foundation information request
PU
12:54aCREDIT SUISSE : Le Credit Suisse publie ses réponses à la demande d'informations de la Fon..
PU
04/01DEWA's $5.7 bln Dubai IPO oversubscribed at top end of range -sources
RE
04/01CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04/01Energy Prices Fuel Surge in Swiss Inflation to Over 13-Year High in March
MT
04/01Swiss Procure.ch Manufacturing PMI Rises in March, Beats Consensus
MT
04/01UNICREDIT : Credit suisse cuts target price to eur 13.8 from eur…
RE
04/01INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Credit suisse cuts target price to eur 2.3…
RE
03/31Lawsuit accusing 10 banks of rigging $23 trillion U.S. Treasury market is dismissed
RE
03/31Correction to ADR Article on March 29
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 402 M 22 022 M 22 022 M
Net income 2022 1 867 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 19 098 M 20 614 M 20 614 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 50 110
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,43 CHF
Average target price 9,09 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-16.23%20 614
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.07%329 853
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.00%256 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.81%191 476
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 921