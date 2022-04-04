Credit Suisse : publishes answers to Ethos Foundation information request

This year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Credit Suisse Group AG will take place on April 29, 2022 without personal attendance of shareholders. The Board of Directors made the decision about the format earlier in the year when the measures to counter the COVID-19 pandemic were still in place, as to protect the health of our shareholders and employees and for planning security. Shareholders are asked to vote in advance by giving a power of attorney and voting instructions to the independent proxy, via proxy form or online, and have the opportunity to submit questions in advance of the AGM. Credit Suisse invites all shareholders to join the AGM via live webcast on this page.

