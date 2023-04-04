Credit Suisse : publishes results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Credit Suisse Group AG publishes results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

The detailed voting results of the 2023 AGM as well as the speeches of Axel P. Lehmann, Chairman of the Board, and Ulrich Körner, Chief Executive Officer, are available online at: www.credit-suisse.com/agm .

With a majority of 55.67% of the votes represented, shareholders re-elected Axel P. Lehmann as Chairman of the Board for a further term until the closing of the planned merger with UBS. Following his re-election to the Board, Christian Gellerstad was appointed as Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director.

The shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) today voted on the proposals of the Board of Directors (Board) at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in Zurich. Axel P. Lehmann was re-elected as Chairman of the Board for a further term until the closing of the planned merger with UBS Group AG (UBS). Five members of the Board did not stand for re-election. All other Board members were re-elected for a further term until the closing of the planned merger with UBS.

Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. The bank's strategy is built on its leading Wealth Management and Swiss Bank franchises, with strong Asset Management as well as Markets capabilities. Credit Suisse seeks to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. The bank employs more than 50,000 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found www.credit-suisse.com.

