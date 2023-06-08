Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:27 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.8110 CHF   +0.10%
06/08Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale -sources
RE
06/08Japanese investors plan to sue MUFG unit over Credit Suisse bonds - Nikkei
RE
06/08Swiss Parliament Votes to Probe Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale -sources

06/08/2023 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pedestrian walks past a logo of Credit Suisse outside its office building in Hong Kong

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse and a joint venture partner are seeking buyers for their China securities brokerage business due to the Swiss bank's takeover by rival UBS, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Citigroup had at one point shown interest in acquiring Credit Suisse Securities China (CSS), they added.

Citi, whose CEO Jane Fraser was in China this week, is setting up a securities brokerage in China. It had hoped to fast track development via an acquisition but decided to stick to its original plan to grow the business organically, said one of the people.

UBS already has a majority-owned securities brokerage business in China. According to Chinese securities regulations, one entity cannot hold two majority-owned brokerage licenses.

Credit Suisse owns 51% of CSS and it struck a deal to buy out its partner Founder Securities last year. That transaction is yet to receive Chinese regulatory approval.

The sources asked not be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

UBS and a spokesperson representing both Credit Suisse and CSS declined to comment. Citi declined to comment.

Founder Securities and the China Securities Regulatory Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.19% 48.1 Delayed Quote.6.15%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.10% 0.811 Delayed Quote.-70.69%
FOUNDER SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.90% 6.71 End-of-day quote.5.17%
TOPIX INDEX 1.46% 2223.67 Delayed Quote.16.63%
UBS GROUP AG -0.08% 18.255 Delayed Quote.6.19%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
06/08Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale -sources
RE
06/08Japanese investors plan to sue MUFG unit over Credit Suisse bonds - Nikkei
RE
06/08Swiss Parliament Votes to Probe Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
06/08Swiss Parliament OKs Commission to Probe Credit Suisse Collapse, Rescue
MT
06/08Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash
RE
06/07UBS Delays Q2 Results Until Aug. 31 to Combine Financial Statements With Credit Suisse
MT
06/06Credit Suisse : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
PU
06/06UBS Expects to Close Loss Protection Deal for Credit Suisse Takeover by June 7
MT
06/06UBS sees agreement on Credit Suisse loss guarantee by June 7 - SEC filing
RE
06/06Swiss Bourse Operator SIX to Adjust Indices Amid Credit Suisse-UBS Merger
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 665 M 12 951 M 12 951 M
Net income 2023 6 762 M 7 508 M 7 508 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 0,37x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 3 196 M 3 549 M 3 549 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 48 150
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,81 CHF
Average target price 1,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 93,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-70.69%3 516
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.91%411 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%237 136
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%234 931
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 830
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.89%157 856
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer