Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale -sources

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse
and a joint venture partner are seeking buyers for
their China securities brokerage business due to the Swiss
bank's takeover by rival UBS, said two people with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Citigroup had at one point shown interest in acquiring
Credit Suisse Securities China (CSS), they added.
Citi, whose CEO Jane Fraser was in China this week, is
setting up a securities brokerage in China. It had hoped to fast
track development via an acquisition but decided to stick to its
original plan to grow the business organically, said one of the
people.
UBS already has a majority-owned securities brokerage
business in China. According to Chinese securities regulations,
one entity cannot hold two majority-owned brokerage licenses.
Credit Suisse owns 51% of CSS and it struck a deal to buy
out its partner Founder Securities last year. That
transaction is yet to receive Chinese regulatory approval.
The sources asked not be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
UBS and a spokesperson representing both Credit Suisse and
CSS declined to comment. Citi declined to comment.
Founder Securities and the China Securities Regulatory
Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for
comment.
