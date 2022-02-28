Log in
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Credit Suisse's Private Banking Switzerland to be part of Swiss business

02/28/2022 | 01:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's Private Banking Switzerland will be part of its Swiss business from April 1 rather than of the newly created wealth management unit, the bank said in an internal memo on Monday, making first changes to a new structure presented in November.

"We have carefully weighed the pros and cons of different models and have come to the conclusion that serving our private banking clients in the affluent and high-net-worth segments in the Swiss Bank is the best strategy to leverage our strengths and to achieve our strategic goals," Andre Helfenstein, CEO of Credit Suisse's Swiss Bank, the group's banking business in Switzerland.

"As a result, the Private Banking Switzerland Division will become part of the Swiss Bank," he said in the memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by Credit Suisse.

The information was first revealed by Finews.

Serge Fehr, head of Private Banking Switzerland, will report directly to Helfenstein, the memo said.

The bank's former Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who has since stepped down over breaches to quarantine rules, presented the new strategy last year in an effort to curb a freewheeling culture that has cost the bank billions in a string of scandals.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 842 M 24 635 M 24 635 M
Net income 2021 -122 M -132 M -132 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -84,1x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 20 146 M 21 728 M 21 728 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 50 110
Free-Float -
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,84 CHF
Average target price 9,84 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-11.63%21 728
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%436 927
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.19%363 302
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%250 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.78%206 406
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.26%200 747