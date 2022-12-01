Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:19 2022-12-01 am EST
2.758 CHF   -2.27%
Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan

12/01/2022 | 03:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Continued client outflows at Credit Suisse could spark speculation of a takeover of the embattled Swiss bank and may lead to the partial sale of its domestic unit, analysts at JPMorgan said on Thursday.

Credit Suisse has reported steep outflows as wealthy clients move assets elsewhere, while the bank battles to recover from a string of scandals by focusing more on its flagship wealth management franchise and pruning back investment banking.

JPMorgan said in a note to clients that it expected fourth-quarter outflows of 80 billion Swiss francs ($85 billion) in wealth management and 107 billion francs in total compared to the 84 billion total for this year as of Nov. 11.

"However, should outflows be ongoing ... M&A speculation (is) likely to increase and may lead to an IPO of the CS Schweiz legal entity worth an estimated 14 billion francs, full closure of the investment bank, and retaining wealth management and asset management in the NewCo," it wrote.

Credit Suisse, whose shares have plunged about 66% this year to record lows, is in the midst of trying to raise 4 billion francs to bolster its finances.

($1 = 0.9429 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 15 675 M 16 500 M 16 500 M
Net income 2022 -3 990 M -4 200 M -4 200 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,56x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 8 688 M 9 145 M 9 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,82 CHF
Average target price 5,22 CHF
Spread / Average Target 85,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-66.40%9 145
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678