Credit Suisse's newly created investment bank lays out plans in memo

The unit will be carved out of the Swiss lender.

The Swiss investment banking and capital markets business will be moved to the company's Swiss Bank to offer services in its home market, according to the memo.

Credit Suisse announced on Thursday it would raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) from investors, cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards rich clients as the bank attempts to put years of scandals behind it, sending its shares sliding.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Chris Reese)