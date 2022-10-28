Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-28 am EDT
3.926 CHF   +1.26%
02:38pCredit Suisse's newly created investment bank lays out plans in memo
RE
12:25pMonte Paschi underwriters seen left with less than $100 million of stock-sources
RE
10:25aSwiss National Bank Backs Credit Suisse's Restructuring Measures
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse's newly created investment bank lays out plans in memo

10/28/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group's newly created investment bank, CS First Boston, will advise on mergers and acquisitions, raise capital for clients through equity and debt markets, and provide leveraged finance as part of its core offerings, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters."CS First Boston will be global with a presence in all regions where it has a competitive advantage," David Miller, global head of CS First Boston, wrote in a memo to staff.

The unit will be carved out of the Swiss lender.

The Swiss investment banking and capital markets business will be moved to the company's Swiss Bank to offer services in its home market, according to the memo.

Credit Suisse announced on Thursday it would raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) from investors, cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards rich clients as the bank attempts to put years of scandals behind it, sending its shares sliding.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 307 M 16 497 M 16 497 M
Net income 2022 -4 643 M -4 698 M -4 698 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,80x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 10 145 M 10 263 M 10 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,88 CHF
Average target price 5,64 CHF
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-56.30%10 263
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577