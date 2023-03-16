Credit Suisse says key liquidity measure did not change the week SVB fell

(Adds details on liquidity from sixth paragraph, and background
March 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG's
average liquidity coverage ratio, a measure of how much
cash-like assets the bank has, did not change between March 8
and March 14, the Swiss lender said on Thursday, despite the
global banking crisis.
In a memo to staff with talking points for clients, dated
March 16 and seen by Reuters, Credit Suisse wrote that CEO
Ulrich Koerner's comments on March 14 about the bank's average
liquidity coverage ratio having improved to approximately 150%
referred to a reading of the measure from March 8.
The bank said in an earlier press release on March 16 that
the 150% LCR value was as of March 14.
In a statement to Reuters, the bank said that all the data
"presented in documents for our clients, colleagues and other
stakeholders is correct", adding that the average LCR ratio was
accurate on March 8 and accurate on March 14.
Following a crisis of confidence that wiped 25% off the
value of Credit Suisse shares on Wednesday, the bank sought an
emergency liquidity line from the Swiss National Bank in the
first such move for a global lender since the financial crisis
of 2008.
Over recent months, analysts and investors have been
poring over the precise details of how much cash the bank has on
hand at a given time to gauge its ability to meet regulatory
requirements.
The bank has said it had dropped below some regulatory
thresholds in the fourth quarter because of outflows that it
hasn't since been able to reverse.
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States
on March 10 triggered a worldwide plunge in banking stocks and
prompted depositors to shift their cash to larger lenders that
are perceived to be sounder.
The unprecedented pace of outflows at SVB on March 9 -- more
than $40 billion in a day -- has put the spotlight on banks'
liquidity measures, which have now been seen to change
dramatically in the space of hours.
Credit Suisse for months has been battling to regain the
trust of clients and investors after a series of scandals and
losses in recent years.
In the autumn, an unsubstantiated rumour about its
financial health on social media triggered a run that saw
clients pull more than $100 billion in assets from the bank over
several months.
Remarks by its largest investor on Wednesday that it would
not be able to increase its stake in the bank if needed because
of regulatory constraints sparked a deep selloff in its shares
and bonds, creating a crisis of confidence.
In the memo to staff seen by Reuters, the bank also said
the backstop from the central bank does not trigger a "viability
event."
A firm is viable when it generates sufficient income to stay
in business and meets its obligations including payments and
debt commitments.
(Additional reporting by Noele Illien, Oliver Hirt and Stefania
Spezzati; Editing by Paritosh Bansal, Edward Tobin and Anna
Driver)