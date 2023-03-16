Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:04 2023-03-16 pm EDT
2.022 CHF   +19.15%
04:08pBanking worries send US markets on dizzying ride
RE
04:00pWall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks
RE
03:58pCredit Suisse says key liquidity measure did not change the week SVB fell
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse says key liquidity measure did not change the week SVB fell

03/16/2023 | 03:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details on liquidity from sixth paragraph, and background about Credit Suisse and other details from its staff memo)

March 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG's average liquidity coverage ratio, a measure of how much cash-like assets the bank has, did not change between March 8 and March 14, the Swiss lender said on Thursday, despite the global banking crisis.

In a memo to staff with talking points for clients, dated March 16 and seen by Reuters, Credit Suisse wrote that CEO Ulrich Koerner's comments on March 14 about the bank's average liquidity coverage ratio having improved to approximately 150% referred to a reading of the measure from March 8.

The bank said in an earlier press release on March 16 that the 150% LCR value was as of March 14.

In a statement to Reuters, the bank said that all the data "presented in documents for our clients, colleagues and other stakeholders is correct", adding that the average LCR ratio was accurate on March 8 and accurate on March 14.

Following a crisis of confidence that wiped 25% off the value of Credit Suisse shares on Wednesday, the bank sought an emergency liquidity line from the Swiss National Bank in the first such move for a global lender since the financial crisis of 2008.

Over recent months, analysts and investors have been poring over the precise details of how much cash the bank has on hand at a given time to gauge its ability to meet regulatory requirements.

The bank has said it had dropped below some regulatory thresholds in the fourth quarter because of outflows that it hasn't since been able to reverse.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States on March 10 triggered a worldwide plunge in banking stocks and prompted depositors to shift their cash to larger lenders that are perceived to be sounder.

The unprecedented pace of outflows at SVB on March 9 -- more than $40 billion in a day -- has put the spotlight on banks' liquidity measures, which have now been seen to change dramatically in the space of hours.

Credit Suisse for months has been battling to regain the trust of clients and investors after a series of scandals and losses in recent years.

In the autumn, an unsubstantiated rumour about its financial health on social media triggered a run that saw clients pull more than $100 billion in assets from the bank over several months.

Remarks by its largest investor on Wednesday that it would not be able to increase its stake in the bank if needed because of regulatory constraints sparked a deep selloff in its shares and bonds, creating a crisis of confidence.

In the memo to staff seen by Reuters, the bank also said the backstop from the central bank does not trigger a "viability event."

A firm is viable when it generates sufficient income to stay in business and meets its obligations including payments and debt commitments. (Additional reporting by Noele Illien, Oliver Hirt and Stefania Spezzati; Editing by Paritosh Bansal, Edward Tobin and Anna Driver)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.40% 0.61881 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.27% 1.12671 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.15% 0.67757 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.02% 0.134917 Delayed Quote.0.72%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 19.15% 2.022 Delayed Quote.-38.60%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.10% 13.204 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.16% 0.9871 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.19% 11.847 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.06% 0.011257 Delayed Quote.0.65%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.60% 0.6965 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.25% 0.57529 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -2.04% 0.012002 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.20% 0.6906 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.51% 0.088471 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.15% 0.93002 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04:08pBanking worries send US markets on dizzying ride
RE
04:00pWall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks
RE
03:58pCredit Suisse says key liquidity measure did not change the week SVB fell
RE
03:55pFirst Republic Rescue Talks, Credit Suisse Deal Boost US Equities
MT
03:51pDBRS Morningstar cuts Credit Suisse credit rating to 'BBB'
RE
03:19pGlobal shares gain, Wall Street shoots higher on reports of First Republic rescue
RE
03:13pItaly's Webuild order book drives core profit goals
RE
03:11pCredit Suisse, UBS Reportedly Balk at Combination
MT
03:01pCredit Suisse sued by US shareholders over finances, controls
RE
02:48pExclusive-Credit Suisse says LCR was unchanged between March 8 and March 14, despite cr..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 449 M 16 449 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 223 M -7 223 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 7 969 M 8 581 M 8 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,71 CHF
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-38.60%7 235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740