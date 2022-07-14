Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:48 2022-07-14 am EDT
5.288 CHF   -0.08%
04:40aCredit Suisse Looks to Remain Independent Amid Takeover Speculation Following Scandals
MT
04:30aFitch Affirms Swiss Mortgage Covered Bonds from Four Issuers at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04:06aCredit Suisse seeks to remain independent, chairman says - FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse seeks to remain independent, chairman says - FT

07/14/2022 | 04:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse sees its future as an independent entity, Chairman Axel Lehmann told the Financial Times, amid speculation that the beleaguered group could be acquired or broken up.

"We have a 166-year-old history, and I'm a strong believer that as an independent company alongside other large banks in Europe and in Switzerland, that's the future of the bank," Lehmann said in a video https://www.ft.com/video/44f4b910-80f3-4728-a846-89e768b8a099 posted on the paper's website on Thursday.

Switzerland's second-largest lender has described 2022 as a "transition" year in which it is trying to turn the page on costly scandals that prompted a near-total reshuffle of top management and a restructuring seeking to curtail risk-taking, particularly in its investment bank.

It has sought repeatedly to dampen speculation that it could be swept up in sector consolidation.

State Street Corp said last month it was not looking to buy Credit Suisse, denying a report that it was seeking a deal.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.49% 5.322 Delayed Quote.-40.35%
STATE STREET CORPORATION -2.28% 60.94 Delayed Quote.-34.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 367 M 18 786 M 18 786 M
Net income 2022 161 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 13 527 M 13 835 M 13 835 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,29 CHF
Average target price 6,81 CHF
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-40.35%13 835
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.66%328 685
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.51%248 474
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%223 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.30%163 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.47%148 089