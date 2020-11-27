Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : shareholders approve final 2019 dividend payment

11/27/2020 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shareholders on Friday approved payment of the second half of its 2019 dividend.

Both big Swiss banks, Credit Suisse and UBS, decided in April to postpone paying part of their 2019 dividends after mounting pressure from authorities over lenders' payouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit Suisse shareholders approved the bank's final 2019 dividend payout of 0.1388 Swiss francs per share, which followed a payout of the same amount in May, with 99.36% support.

Chairman Urs Rohner in a webcast speech defended full payment of the bank's 2019 dividend, as compared to a steep drop in European banks' payouts, saying Swiss banks were well-capitalised and the Swiss economy had proven more resilient than others.

"As you know, regulators in other jurisdictions, among them the European Union, have thus far taken a different approach to dividends this year," Rohner said at the virtual extraordinary general meeting. "However, this in no way suggests a more lax approach to the distribution of dividends in Switzerland or that Swiss regulations are less stringent."

Shareholders approved payout of the final tranche of UBS's 2019 dividend earlier this month.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.30% 11.69 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
UBS GROUP AG 0.38% 13.18 Delayed Quote.7.44%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
05:14aCREDIT SUISSE : shareholders approve final 2019 dividend payment
RE
11/26BARCLAYS : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
11/26Business rights or human rights? Swiss vote shines spotlight on companies
RE
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/25WACKER CHEMIE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
11/25AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
11/25EASYJET : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/25STOKE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of U..
AQ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 027 M 24 274 M 24 274 M
Net income 2020 3 348 M 3 689 M 3 689 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 28 226 M 31 132 M 31 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,25 CHF
Last Close Price 11,66 CHF
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-11.06%31 132
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.46%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%261 004
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%195 013
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%170 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ