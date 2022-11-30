Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:09 2022-11-30 am EST
2.862 CHF   -1.38%
07:53aCredit Suisse shares sink to new record lows, bonds tumble
RE
06:26aCredit Suisse Downgrades Asos to Neutral from Outperform, Cuts PT
MT
05:59aNorth American Morning Briefing: Powell in Focus -2-
DJ
Credit Suisse shares sink to new record lows, bonds tumble

11/30/2022 | 07:53am EST
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shares and bonds took another hit on Wednesday in a sign the embattled Swiss bank is struggling to regain investor confidence ahead of a planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul.

After opening higher, the shares tumbled more than 1.5% to a new record low in their ninth straight session in the red. The stock has lost more than 66% since the start of the year.

Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) share issue were down 3%, having reversed initial gains. This came on top of a 30% tumble on Tuesday.

The bank's bonds were also under pressure, with additional tier 1 dollar bonds down as much as 2.7 cents and many sinking below the levels seen during a sell off in the bank's shares and bonds in early October, Tradeweb data showed.

The share issue, part of a broader capital raising worth 4 billion francs, which got shareholder approval last week, aims to help to fund Credit Suisse's recovery from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history.

Switzerland's second-largest bank last week flagged that it was on course for a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs in the fourth quarter, and revealed that wealthy clients had made hefty withdrawals.

"Investor confidence has not been restored yet," said Joost Beaumont, head of bank research at ABN Amro.

"The bonds had a little rebound when the strategic review was announced, but it is still a difficult story, with question marks on the execution of the strategic review," he added.

The cost of insuring exposure to Credit Suisse debt meanwhile hit a record high of 409 basis points (bps) at the open, up 2 bps on the day, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Credit Suisse credit default swaps had started the year at 57 bps.

The euro-denominated bond issued by Credit Suisse's holding company in mid November at a record coupon of 7.75% also declined and is currently quoted below par price at 99 cents. The bond's price was as high as 103 cents on 22 November.

The bank had also revealed in an official filing for a capital increase that the U.S. Federal Reserve had said it intended to pursue an investigation of Credit Suisse over collapsed U.S. investment firm Archegos. ($1 = 0.9501 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Chiara Elisei and Danilo Masoni, editing by Karin Strohecker and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.32% 0.64927 Delayed Quote.0.68%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.07% 1.15783 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.12% 0.714041 Delayed Quote.2.92%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.83% 2.849 Delayed Quote.-65.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.12% 0.011874 Delayed Quote.0.40%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.42% 0.964804 Delayed Quote.9.94%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 675 M 16 466 M 16 466 M
Net income 2022 -3 990 M -4 191 M -4 191 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,60x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 8 935 M 9 385 M 9 385 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,90 CHF
Average target price 5,22 CHF
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-65.44%9 385
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789