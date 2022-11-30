Credit Suisse shares sink to new record lows, bonds tumble

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shares and
bonds took another hit on Wednesday in a sign the embattled
Swiss bank is struggling to regain investor confidence ahead of
a planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major
overhaul.
After opening higher, the shares tumbled more than 1.5% to a
new record low in their ninth straight session in the red. The
stock has lost more than 66% since the start of the year.
Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24 billion Swiss
francs ($2.4 billion) share issue were down 3%, having reversed
initial gains. This came on top of a 30% tumble on Tuesday.
The bank's bonds were also under pressure, with additional
tier 1 dollar bonds down as much as 2.7 cents and many sinking
below the levels seen during a sell off in the bank's shares and
bonds in early October, Tradeweb data showed.
The share issue, part of a broader capital raising worth 4
billion francs, which got shareholder approval last week, aims
to help to fund Credit Suisse's recovery from the biggest crisis
in its 166-year history.
Switzerland's second-largest bank last week flagged that it
was on course for a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss
francs in the fourth quarter, and revealed that wealthy clients
had made hefty withdrawals.
"Investor confidence has not been restored yet," said Joost
Beaumont, head of bank research at ABN Amro.
"The bonds had a little rebound when the strategic review
was announced, but it is still a difficult story, with question
marks on the execution of the strategic review," he added.
The cost of insuring exposure to Credit Suisse debt
meanwhile hit a record high of 409 basis points (bps) at the
open, up 2 bps on the day, according to S&P Global Market
Intelligence. Credit Suisse credit default swaps had started the
year at 57 bps.
The euro-denominated bond issued by Credit Suisse's holding
company in mid November at a record coupon of 7.75% also
declined and is currently quoted below par price at 99 cents.
The bond's price was as high as 103 cents on 22
November.
The bank had also revealed in an official filing for a
capital increase that the U.S. Federal Reserve had said it
intended to pursue an investigation of Credit Suisse over
collapsed U.S. investment firm Archegos.
($1 = 0.9501 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Chiara Elisei and Danilo Masoni, editing by
Karin Strohecker and Jane Merriman)