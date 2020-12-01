Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : shifts senior EMEA dealmakers to new client advisory group - memo

12/01/2020 | 07:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen Zurich

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is shifting three of its most senior dealmakers in EMEA to a new team focused purely on bringing in business as part of its efforts to increase M&A revenue and market share, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank has promoted two London-based bankers - Max Mesny and Chris Williams - and Italy-based Andrea Donzelli to its Client Advisory Group, which was first launched in October to deepen relationships with corporate clients, said the memo whose content was confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson.

The trio will join a group of seven investment bankers in the United States and EMEA who were promoted on Oct. 23 when the new unit, headed by David Wah, was first announced.

It comes as the Swiss bank seeks to win a bigger slice of global dealmaking, hiring former Bank of America executive Christian Meissner in October for a new role to help cross-sell more investment banking services to ultra-wealthy entrepreneurs in its private bank.

Its new client advisory structure follows sweeping personnel changes at the top of other investment banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. It also highlights the pressures big investment banks are facing to retain senior staff in the face of increasing competition from rival boutiques which can attract seasoned bankers with more entrepreneurial roles.

"With the addition of the Client Advisory Group in EMEA, we are affirming our commitment to investing in and growing this business," said the memo which was signed by Wah as well as David Miller, who heads capital markets and advisory, and Jens Welter, who heads the EMEA investment bank.

Credit Suisse, which has proposed outgoing Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Officer António Horta-Osório as its new chairman, ranked eighth in both global and European M&A financial advisory leagues tables for the first nine months of the year, Refinitiv data shows.

In the fourth quarter, it landed a key mandate on S&P's $44 billion swoop on London-based IHS Markit - the biggest deal so far this year - which is set to boost its league table ranking.

The bank has also reviewed the leadership of its financial institution group (FIG) following the promotions of both Mesny and Williams and in the wake of a series of systemic mergers within the financial services industry.

In a separate memo, Credit Suisse announced that Armando Rubio - who was co-heading the FIG team in EMEA with Max Mesny - will become the sole head of the EMEA FIG franchise, while Mesny will become chairman of EMEA FIG.

Williams, who rejoined Credit Suisse in October from boutique advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners, will continue to focus on EMEA FIG business while taking on a broader role as vice chairman for capital markets and advisory across EMEA.

Donzelli will retain his existing role as co-head of capital markets and advisory for Italy.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London, Editing by Louise Heavens and Catherine Evans)

By Pamela Barbaglia


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.01% 11.565 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 4.48% 37.7999 Delayed Quote.-43.01%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
07:34aCredit Suisse breaks with tradition with Lloyds chairman pick
RE
07:30aCREDIT SUISSE : shifts senior EMEA dealmakers to new client advisory group - mem..
RE
07:27aCREDIT SUISSE : Taps Lloyds Boss as Next Chairman -- Update
DJ
05:58aUniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
RE
05:45aHospital Stocks Are Heading Higher. So Are Covid-19 Cases.
DJ
05:43aCREDIT SUISSE : Taps Lloyds Boss as Next Chairman
DJ
05:27aU.K. Court Freezes Up to $5 Billion Tied to Alleged Kazakhstan Bank Theft
DJ
04:55a'BIG SHOES TO FILL' : UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
RE
03:54aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
03:48aCredit Suisse Proposes Lloyds CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio as Next Chairman -- Up..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 027 M 24 294 M 24 294 M
Net income 2020 3 324 M 3 665 M 3 665 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,34x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 27 802 M 30 678 M 30 663 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,25 CHF
Last Close Price 11,48 CHF
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-12.40%30 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%359 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%273 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%243 606
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%198 979
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%167 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ