  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-06-14 am EDT
5.904 CHF   -1.27%
01:34aCredit Suisse shuffles Asia Pac banking team -memo
RE
01:22aChina’s Securities Watchdog Denies Asking Foreign Banks For Exec Pay Details
MT
06/14Ningbo Shanshan Picks Bank For $1 Billion Swiss IPO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse shuffles Asia Pac banking team -memo

06/15/2022 | 01:34am EDT
A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva,

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has announced a reshuffle of its top Asian investment banking team following the promotion of Edwin Low to regional chief executive, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

Zeth Hung will become the vice chairman of Asia Pacific (APAC) investment banking and capital markets (IBCM), it said.

Kuan Ern Tan and Joe Lai have been appointed as new co-heads of the APAC IBCM team, in the roles previously filled by Hung and Low.

Tan will remain based in Singapore and Lai in Hong Kong, the memo said.

In April, Credit Suisse said Low would replace veteran banker Helman Sitohang as the APAC chief executive. Rehan Anwer is to become chief executive for southeast Asia, along with his current job as head of IBCM for the region.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.27% 5.904 Delayed Quote.-32.60%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.70% 5326.38 Real-time Quote.-12.76%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 320 M 19 324 M 19 324 M
Net income 2022 427 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 15 091 M 15 094 M 15 094 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,90 CHF
Average target price 7,65 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.60%15 094
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%340 668
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%257 981
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%236 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.74%147 786