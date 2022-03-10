Credit Suisse slashes top executives' bonuses 64% for torrid 2021

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse
executives took home less pay in 2021, its annual report showed
on Thursday, as top managers saw bonuses slashed by nearly
two-thirds over a series of scandals and a 1.65 billion Swiss
franc ($1.78 billion) annual loss.
Bonuses for its executive managers fell 64% to 8.6 million
francs as the bank canceled long-term incentives, while Chief
Executive Thomas Gottstein saw awarded compensation fall 43% to
3.8 million Swiss francs in his first full year in the role.
"The Compensation Committee considered that it was important
to emphasize leadership accountability. As a result, Executive
Board members had one full year of variable compensation
canceled," Compensation Committee Chair Kai S. Nargolwala said
in a letter. "This equated to lost compensation for the
Executive Board of more than 40 million Swiss francs."
Credit Suisse's 2021 was marked by the collapse of $10
billion in supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent
British finance firm Greensill and a $5.5 billion trading loss
from the implosion of the Archegos investment fund.
Its executive board was awarded 38.6 million Swiss francs,
less than the 52.7 million francs it was granted in 2020.
Executives' pay had already been slashed in 2020, as the
bank faced a string of bad headlines, spanning a spying scandal
to a $450 million write-down on a hedge fund investment.
It was then cut further due to the fallout of the Archegos
and Greensill scandals, which occurred last March ahead of
Credit Suisse's annual general meeting.
Gottstein, previously the head of Credit Suisse's Swiss
business, became CEO in February 2020 after the abrupt departure
of his predecessor over the spying scandal.
His pay was already revised downward to 6.5 million francs
in 2020, from the 8.53 million Swiss francs the bank had
proposed ahead of the Archegos and Greensill scandals.
($1 = 0.9271 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)