  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
News 
Summary

Credit Suisse slashes top executives' bonuses 64% for torrid 2021

03/10/2022 | 01:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse executives took home less pay in 2021, its annual report showed on Thursday, as top managers saw bonuses slashed by nearly two-thirds over a series of scandals and a 1.65 billion Swiss franc ($1.78 billion) annual loss.

Bonuses for its executive managers fell 64% to 8.6 million francs as the bank canceled long-term incentives, while Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein saw awarded compensation fall 43% to 3.8 million Swiss francs in his first full year in the role.

"The Compensation Committee considered that it was important to emphasize leadership accountability. As a result, Executive Board members had one full year of variable compensation canceled," Compensation Committee Chair Kai S. Nargolwala said in a letter. "This equated to lost compensation for the Executive Board of more than 40 million Swiss francs."

Credit Suisse's 2021 was marked by the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British finance firm Greensill and a $5.5 billion trading loss from the implosion of the Archegos investment fund.

Its executive board was awarded 38.6 million Swiss francs, less than the 52.7 million francs it was granted in 2020.

Executives' pay had already been slashed in 2020, as the bank faced a string of bad headlines, spanning a spying scandal to a $450 million write-down on a hedge fund investment.

It was then cut further due to the fallout of the Archegos and Greensill scandals, which occurred last March ahead of Credit Suisse's annual general meeting.

Gottstein, previously the head of Credit Suisse's Swiss business, became CEO in February 2020 after the abrupt departure of his predecessor over the spying scandal.

His pay was already revised downward to 6.5 million francs in 2020, from the 8.53 million Swiss francs the bank had proposed ahead of the Archegos and Greensill scandals.

($1 = 0.9271 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 842 M 24 687 M 24 687 M
Net income 2021 -122 M -132 M -132 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -76,3x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 18 281 M 19 757 M 19 757 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 50 110
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,11 CHF
Average target price 9,79 CHF
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-19.82%19 757
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.40%378 845
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.26%311 223
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%247 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-8.87%183 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%181 269