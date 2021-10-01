Credit Suisse strategy unveil on track after "relentless" work - chairman

ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse remains on
track to lay out its strategic overhaul this year after "working
relentlessly to solve the issues that have been holding us
back", Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Friday.
"We have made significant progress in assessing and debating
the bank's strategic options, and continue to expect to finalize
our long-term vision and mid-term plan by year-end,"
Horta-Osorio said in a speech broadcast for the bank's
extraordinary general meeting, in which shareholders approved
the appointment of two external risk experts to the board of
directors.
"Once our strategy is set and announced, we will proceed to
execute it relentlessly and diligently," he said.
Horta-Osorio, who joined Credit Suisse directly off a CEO
role at British lender Lloyds in April, has said he
intends to look at the bank's risk management and culture in the
wake of two major crises, as well as reviewing strategic
options.
"AHO", as the Portuguese banker became known at Lloyds,
expects to decide on a new strategy for Switzerland's
second-largest lender by the end of this year, recently backing
Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein as the right CEO to continue
the job.
"The board and I are working closely on these matters
together with the management team, led by our CEO, Thomas
Gottstein, with whom I work very closely. He has the board's
full support," he said on Friday.
Former UBS executive Axel Lehmann was elected
during the virtual meeting with 98.87% approval, while Juan
Colombas, who has been an executive director and member of the
audit and risk committees at Dutch bank ING Group
since 2020, received 98.75% approval.
Credit Suisse plans to appoint Lehmann as chair of the
bank's risk committee.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)