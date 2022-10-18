Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20 2022-10-18 am EDT
4.617 CHF   +1.85%
11:21aAnalysis-BoE rate hike push set to slow as Hunt tightens screw on economy
RE
11:12aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
11:02aCredit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News

10/18/2022 | 11:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies above the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Morgan Stanley on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A capital increase through a possible share sale, under the name Project Ghana, could come after the bank's formal restructuring announcement on Oct. 27, the report added.

The report said that Credit Suisse, one of Europe's biggest banks, would likely seek at least $2 billion to cover restructuring and any operating losses over the next couple of years as it pivots the business.

The Swiss bank is trying to recover from a string of scandals, including losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to failed financier Greensill.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Royal Bank of Canada did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier, Reuters reported citing a source that Credit Suisse has approached at least one Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund for a capital injection, while some funds are looking at the scandal-hit bank's businesses as potential investment opportunities.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.92% 4.62 Delayed Quote.-48.91%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.57% 79.11 Delayed Quote.-21.41%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.95% 124.74 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 290 M 16 346 M 16 346 M
Net income 2022 -2 510 M -2 518 M -2 518 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,88x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 11 835 M 11 875 M 11 875 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,53 CHF
Average target price 5,85 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
