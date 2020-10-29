Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : third-quarter net profit falls 38% as wealth unit misses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 02:59am EDT
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday posted a 38% fall in third-quarter net profit, as a surge in investment banking failed to offset a slowdown in wealth management, while a one-off boost last year left this year's figure looking flat.

Profit reached 546 million Swiss francs ($601.98 million) in July-September. That compared with the 572 million franc median of 17 analyst estimates compiled by the Swiss bank.

A year earlier, Credit Suisse received a 327 million franc revenue boost from the sale of its InvestLab fund platform.

In a statement, the bank said it is focused on supporting clients "through the persisting COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic challenges. We would expect this environment to continue to result in elevated levels of transactional and trading activity."

Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein in July announced a broad round of cost cuts, including merging the global markets trading division and advisory-focused investment banking and capital markets unit, as his first major strategic stamp on the bank.

The newly merged investment banking unit saw pre-tax profit rise to 370 million Swiss francs, with increased trading helping equity and fixed income sales and trading surge 5% and 10%, while capital markets and advisory revenue rose 33%.

A drop in revenue at its international wealth management unit, a sore point in the second quarter, was more pronounced than analysts had anticipated.

($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:59aCREDIT SUISSE : third-quarter net profit falls 38% as wealth unit misses
RE
10/28Ford sees full-year pretax profit, posts stronger than expected quarterly ear..
RE
10/28ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
10/28BEIERSDORF AG : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
10/28SILTRONIC : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/28NOVARTIS AG : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
10/28HSBC HLDGS : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/28New Oriental Seeks to Raise Up to US$1.54 Billion in Hong Kong Offering
DJ
10/28ANALYSIS : Australia's star vaccine maker not immune to virus anxiety
RE
10/28BP : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 952 M 24 121 M 24 121 M
Net income 2020 3 226 M 3 545 M 3 545 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,01x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 21 252 M 23 363 M 23 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,38 CHF
Last Close Price 9,11 CHF
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-30.50%23 363
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.78%302 778
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%253 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.14%206 577
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.64%183 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.7.64%149 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group