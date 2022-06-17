Credit Suisse to Pay Almost 10% Interest on New Bonds, FT Reports

--Credit Suisse Group AG should pay 9.75% in interest on new debt that was being sold late on Thursday, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Swiss bank plans to raise at least $1.5 billion via new additional tier 1 bonds, the FT reports.

--The bank, which is on course for its third unprofitable quarter, said Friday that it had called $1.5 billion of 7.125% AT1 bonds for redemption.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/3tHHxNs

06-17-22 0325ET