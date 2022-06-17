Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:42 17/06/2022 BST
5.583 CHF   -0.37%
08:26a Credit Suisse to Pay Almost 10% Interest on New Bonds, FT Reports
DJ
07:42a Credit Suisse Calls $1.5 Billion High-trigger Tier 1 Capital Instrument For Redemption in July
MT
07:23a CREDIT SUISSE : to redeem US$1.5 billion of Additional Tier 1 instrument
PU
Credit Suisse to Pay Almost 10% Interest on New Bonds, FT Reports

06/17/2022 | 08:26am BST
--Credit Suisse Group AG should pay 9.75% in interest on new debt that was being sold late on Thursday, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Swiss bank plans to raise at least $1.5 billion via new additional tier 1 bonds, the FT reports.

--The bank, which is on course for its third unprofitable quarter, said Friday that it had called $1.5 billion of 7.125% AT1 bonds for redemption.


Full story: https://on.ft.com/3tHHxNs


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 0325ET

Financials
Sales 2022 19 320 M 19 944 M 16 187 M
Net income 2022 427 M 441 M 358 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 14 324 M 14 787 M 12 002 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-36.84%14 787
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.12%333 150
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.41%256 612
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.36%238 317
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 034
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.96%151 112