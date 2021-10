WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to $547 million in a coordinated resolution with global authorities related to its role in a $2 billion Mozambique corruption case, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank will pay penalties, fines and disgorgement to criminal and civil authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom, the Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)