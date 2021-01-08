Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse to slide into red as it sets aside $850 million for U.S. litigation

01/08/2021 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said it will sink to a fourth-quarter loss after setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars more than previously expected on Friday for a legal dispute over property debt in the United States.

Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm at Switzerland's second-biggest bank last February, said in December he wanted to start the new year with a "clean slate" on legacy matters and has set aside some $850 million to address disputes dating back to the financial crisis.

The bank had already set aside $300 million in connection to a decade-long dispute with New York-based municipal bond insurer MBIA regarding a U.S. residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), but said in December it expected the figure to rise to $680 million.

MBIA sued Credit Suisse in 2009 over hundreds of millions of dollars it paid out to compensate investors after thousands of mortgages failed.

"This case involves mortgage loans that contributed to a crippling financial crisis over a decade ago after banks securitized residential mortgages that never should have been issued in the first place," New York state's supreme court said in a Nov. 30 ruling, determining Credit Suisse must pay damages for warranties breached on the loans.

The bank on Friday said it had completed a review of other RMBS cases, leading it to set aside additional funds to settle a handful of pending civil claims in the United States.

Despite this, the bank said plans for shareholder returns remain unchanged after Gottstein kickstarted a cost savings plan, paving the way for it to remain one of Europe's few lenders intending to pay dividends for 2020 and for it to commence a share buyback programme.

The Zurich-based lender plans to begin buying back some 1 billion-1.5 billion Swiss francs in shares from Jan. 12.

The shares fell 3.2% shortly by 0810GMT.

"The drip-feed of negative news in the past two months has been unhelpful, but one would hope that CS is now closer to drawing a line under this," Citi analysts said in a note.

The bank, which reported a net profit of 852 million Swiss francs in the fourth quarter of 2019, is due to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 18.

It is not expected to post a loss for the full-year, following nine-month profit of 3.0 billion francs as it weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than most European peers.

The additional provisions announced on Friday bring the total of exceptional legal and impairment charges for the final quarter - including a nearly half-billion hit on a hedge fund equity stake - to 1.3 billion francs, although it is unlikely all the charges will hit its profit due to tax deductions.

In addition to the profit warning, the Swiss bank gave an update on its December trading, which it said had continued to run at levels similar to those it outlined at its investor day on Dec. 15.

It said its wealth management business was seeing stronger year-on-year trading activity, particularly in Asia, which had helped offset the translational effect of the stronger Swiss franc and pressure on its net interest income.

The investment bank continued to perform well, Credit Suisse said, with fourth-quarter dollar revenue rising by more than 15% compared with a year earlier.

($1 = 0.89 Swiss francs)

(Adds million to the headline, no other changes)

(Reporting by John Revill and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Karishma Singh, Elaine Hardcastle)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Revill


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
06:10aCREDIT SUISSE : Eyes Q4 Loss From US Mortgage Case
MT
06:04aCredit Suisse to slide into red as it sets aside $850 million for U.S. litiga..
RE
05:56aCredit Suisse Boosts Shell PT, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05:50aMARKET CHATTER : Major Foreign Investment Banks Upgrade South Korea's Growth Out..
MT
05:14aINTERROLL : Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Interroll, Downgrades Recommenda..
MT
04:49aChipmakers, Sodexo lead European shares to strong weekly finish
RE
04:27aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on LafargeHolcim, Maintains Out..
MT
03:02aUPDATE : RMBS-related provisions and 4Q20 financial performance
PU
01:33aCREDIT SUISSE : Set to Start Up to $1.7 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
01:31aCREDIT SUISSE : Projects Net Loss in Q4 2020 on $850 Million RMBS-Related Provis..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 130 M 24 969 M 24 969 M
Net income 2020 3 108 M 3 507 M 3 507 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 30 406 M 34 386 M 34 307 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,20 CHF
Last Close Price 12,56 CHF
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG10.13%34 386
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.53%414 159
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.07%284 265
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%263 094
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%191 671
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%177 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ