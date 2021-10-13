Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : waives fees for clients hit by Greensill funds collapse

10/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City

ZURICH (Reuters) - Crisis-ridden Credit Suisse is going on the offensive under new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio by providing free services for investors in collapsed supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

"This is a gesture of goodwill," the insider said.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank plans to refund fees on most products and services to clients on a quarterly basis, the person said. This would cover standard brokerage fees as well as discretionary mandate fees, investment advisory fees and banking services.

Fund of funds from other providers, for example, are excluded from the fee waiver. It was not yet clear how long the offer will last or how much it will ultimately cost.

The bank's $10 billion in funds linked to Greensill imploded in March when insurance cover lapsed, pushing the financing group into insolvency.

Credit Suisse has been working with advisers to help recoup the funds, some $7.0 billion of which had been recovered by the end of September.

Many clients who were sold the Greensill funds as products with a manageable risk reacted angrily, and some have taken legal action. Analysts have estimated the possible legal costs at $2 billion.

"Credit Suisse acknowledges that this has been a difficult period for investors in the Supply Chain Finance funds. We continue to make good progress on recovering cash both from obligors and via insurance claims; however, recovery from the focus areas will take time to achieve," the bank said.

"We have therefore also been actively engaging with our clients in recent months to explore possible measures that would improve their situation. We have taken their feedback on board, explored the viability of a number of scenarios and, starting with clients in Switzerland, we are now able to grant special conditions as a gesture of our commitment to these important relationships," it added in a statement.

"FREE OPTION" The bank is launching the fee waiver programme on Wednesday for clients whose accounts are booked in Switzerland, the source said. The offer will then be broadened out to other regions. The programme will cover the Switzerland, Asia-Pacific and International Wealth Management divisions for now.

Management fees on the Greensill funds themselves have already been waived since March.

Clients participating in the programme would not have to forego legal action, but would have to agree that any gain from legal action will be reduced by the amount of the reimbursement received.

"Essentially, this is a free option," the source said.

Customers who had already initiated legal proceedings were excluded from the programme. Reuters reported in March that the bank was considering compensating customers hit by the funds' collapse given the reputational damage and possible lawsuits. The funds' shares were held by around 1,000 professional investors and super-rich customers among the bank's core clientele. But the bank refrained from directly compensating clients for fear of setting a precedent.

The bank has informed Swiss watchdog FINMA about the plan to waive the fees for clients. FINMA initiated formal proceedings against Credit Suisse over Greensill in March. Police also searched the bank's offices and confiscated documents last month in a probe the bank said was not directed against Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse has commissioned its own investigation into the Greensill disaster. It is not known when the report will be published.

A report in July on a second debacle, the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital that cost the bank $5.5 billion, was scathing.

Horta-Osorio wants to announce by year's end what impact the two incidents will have on its strategy and structure.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields)

By Oliver Hirt


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:11aCREDIT SUISSE : waives fees for clients hit by Greensill funds collapse
RE
10/12CREDIT SUISSE : to Face Trial in 2022 Over Alleged Money Laundering For Bulgarian Drug Tra..
MT
10/12TUAN SING : Order Book for 6.9% Bond Offering Nears $222 Million, Exceeds Deal Size
MT
10/12Wall Street falls on earnings jitters
RE
10/12Consumer Cos Up After Strong LVMH Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10/12CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Waver Ahead of Earnings, FOMC Minutes; Investors Remain Cautious ..
MT
10/12Industrials Down After IMF Warning -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/12AMERICAN AIRLINES : Wall Street closes lower on jitters ahead of earnings, Fed minutes
RE
10/12Consumer Stocks Rise, Led by Discretionary Group
MT
10/12Tech Stocks Fall Tuesday Amid More Weakness by Chipmakers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 508 M 24 205 M 24 205 M
Net income 2021 571 M 614 M 614 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,6x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 23 269 M 25 016 M 25 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 49 240
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,65 CHF
Average target price 11,04 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-15.35%25 016
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.14%497 946
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION43.65%368 404
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 770
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.80%206 858
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY54.57%194 151