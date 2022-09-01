Credit Suisse weighs cutting around 5,000 jobs - source

ZURICH, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is
weighing plans to eliminate around 5,000 jobs across the group
-- around one job in 10 -- as part of a cost-cutting drive at
the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The discussions are ongoing and the number of reductions
could still change, the person said.
The bank declined to comment beyond its previous remark that
it would give an update on its comprehensive strategy review
with third-quarter earnings and that any reporting on potential
outcomes before then was speculative.
Credit Suisse in July named asset management boss Ulrich
Koerner as its new CEO, who is tasked with scaling back
investment banking and cutting more than $1 billion in costs to
help the bank recover from a string of scandals and losses.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank has dubbed 2022 a
"transition" year with a change of top management, restructuring
aimed at further trimming investment banking and bulking up its
flagship wealth management business.
A new strategic review announced in July, the bank's second
in less than a year, will evaluate options for its securitised
products business to attract third-party capital while
reaffirming its commitment to asset management.
Credit Suisse shares, which have fallen by more than 40%
this year, were down 3.5% in late trading after touching an
all-time low amid a selloff in the banking sector.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields; editing
by Elisa Martinuzzi and John O'Donnell)