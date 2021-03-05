Log in
Credit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds

03/05/2021 | 02:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is winding down its supply chain finance funds which held most of their roughly $10 billion in notes backed by beleaguered Greensill Capital, it said on Friday.

"The fund boards have now decided to terminate the funds. Credit Suisse Asset Management's priority is to ensure a balance between a timely liquidation of the funds and maximizing value for the investors," it said in a statement.

It had suspended redemptions on Monday from the funds backing London-based Greensill's lending operations over concerns about being able to accurately value them, and on Wednesday said it was looking to return excess cash to shareholders.

Since its primary source of funding has come to an abrupt halt, Greensill is preparing to file for bankruptcy and is also in talks to sell large parts of its business to private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, a source close to Greensill told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Friday Credit Suisse said it would begin paying out cash from the liquidated funds in installments beginning Mar. 8.

Cash or cash equivalents accounted for some $3.7 billion of the four Credit Suisse funds' $10.1 billion value as of last week, a note to investors showed.

Credit Suisse said over 1,000 investors were invested across them, all of them institutional or professional investors.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and John Revill)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 22 107 M 23 791 M 23 791 M
Net income 2020 2 824 M 3 039 M 3 039 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 31 207 M 33 753 M 33 585 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,59 CHF
Last Close Price 12,97 CHF
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Lydie Hudson Chief Compliance & Regulatory Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG13.77%33 753
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.49%466 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.42%314 421
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.97%286 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%209 480
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.23%205 573
