March 17 (Reuters) -

* DBRS MORNINGSTAR- LIQUIDITY SUPPORT FOR CREDIT SUISSE IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON PUBLIC FINANCES

* DBRS MORNINGSTAR- INCREASED FINANCIAL VOLATILITY AND UNCERTAINTY OVER THE SUCCESS OF CS RESTRUCTURING PLAN COULD CLOUD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR SWITZERLAND

* DBRS MORNINGSTAR- VIEW SWITZERLAND'S SOLID PUBLIC FINANCES, UNDERPINNED BY DEBT BRAKE RULE AND LOW GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEBT AT AROUND 29% OF GDP IN 2022