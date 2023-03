DBRS downgraded the issuer rating of the bank to 'BBB' as it "continues to report missteps and compliance failures, resulting in a visible weakening of the franchise" and said the parent company's "ability to restore stakeholders' confidence" is concerning.

Credit Suisse's share tumble on Wednesday had threatened to spiral into a wider banking crisis, but a lifeline from the Swiss National Bank helped ease fears and at least temporarily stabilize the market.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)