  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
05:04:53 2023-03-20
0.7520 CHF   -59.57%
04:59aCredit Suisse, UBS Shares Plunge on 'Emergency Rescue' Merger Deal in Switzerland
MT
04:58aCredit Suisse takeover by UBS does not yet calm markets
DP
04:54aDerivatives that track bonds at the heart of Credit Suisse rescue slide
RE
Derivatives that track bonds at the heart of Credit Suisse rescue slide

03/20/2023 | 04:54am EDT
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

LONDON (Reuters) - Derivatives that track the value of key bank debt fell sharply on Monday, after UBS agreed to rescue rival Credit Suisse, forcing a massive writedown of the latter's additional tier-one debt as part of the deal.

Invesco's AT1 Capital Bond exchange-traded fund, which tracks the value of AT1 debt, dropped 14% in early trading, while WisdomnTree's AT1 CoCo bond ETF was indicated 3% lower.

Additional tier-one bonds, known as AT1s, are a type of contingent convertible debt that make up part of the capital buffers that regulators require banks to hold to protect themselves in times of market turmoil.

If a bank's capital levels fall below a set threshold, AT1s can either be converted into equity or are written off, as they were in the case of Credit Suisse, which had to write off around $16 billion worth.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -61.65% 0.7196 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
INVESCO LTD. -3.05% 15.56 Delayed Quote.-13.51%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.71%7 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623