    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
04/17/2023 | 05:36am EDT
0.8430 CHF   -1.50%
05:36aDeutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
RE
12:42aCredit Suisse's AT1 Bonds Write-off Faces Legal Challenges
MT
04/16US Federal Reserve Clears UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse's Local Subsidiaries
MT
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

04/17/2023 | 05:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing on Monday rejected plans by the European Union to update bank resolution rules and warned that stricter regulation would boost the "shadow banking sector".

Sewing said the shift toward making resolution the standard instrument for bank crisis management "would be at the expense of our well-functioning national deposit guarantee scheme", according to prepared remarks for the German bank lobby's annual press conference.

European Union plans, due this month, will seek to speed up handling of failing banks to ensure they are not bailed out by taxpayers but "bailed in" using their own resources, EU documents seen by Reuters showed.

The EU's proposals come at a time of heightened sensitivity in the banking industry following UBS's merger with Credit Suisse, and the collapse of several U.S. banks, including Silicon Valley Bank.

Sewing added that the financial industry is more robust and resilient than it was 15 years ago and Europe has made great strides in banking regulation, but warned against tighter regulation.

"A further massive tightening of banking regulations will lead to further activities migrating to the so-called shadow banking sector, which has already grown considerably in the wake of the financial crisis," he said.

(Reporting by Marta Orosz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine and Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
