Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/01 11:31:09 am
10.16 CHF   +2.61%
12:50pDIARY OF A MELTDOWN : how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down
RE
09:02aTesla Kicks Off 2021 With Rising Deliveries -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:02aTesla Kicks Off 2021 With Rising Deliveries -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diary of a meltdown: how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down

04/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past 888 7th Ave, a building that reportedly houses Archegos Capital in New York City

(Reuters) - The meltdown of Archegos Capital Management LP, a New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, has sent shock waves across Wall Street and drawn regulatory scrutiny in three continents.

After paying $44 million to settle U.S. insider trading allegations, Hwang in 2013 reinvented Tiger Asia as Archegos Capital, a single-family office through which he could invest his fortune with scant regulatory oversight.

Archegos was little known until last week, when a slump in the value of its leveraged equity bets sparked a liquidity crisis at the fund which in turn set off a scramble among Wall Street banks that had financed the trades to start unwinding them.

The individual banks have not discussed the sequence of events that led to the dramatic fire sale. A spokesman for Archegos did not respond to a request for comment.

Here is how the meltdown unfolded and the aftermath:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

The catalyst for Wall Street banks to start liquidating Hwang's positions was a March 24 stock sale by media company ViacomCBS, to which Archegos was heavily exposed, two sources said.

ViacomCBS's stock had fallen 9% on Tuesday as the company marketed the offerings and by Wednesday, after it priced, the stock was down 30% from Monday's high.

The slide set off alarm bells at Archegos' banks, which called on the fund for more collateral to cover the increased exposure on the equity derivatives - also known as swaps - Archegos had bought on ViacomCBS and other stocks. But it did not have enough liquidity to meet the call, the sources said.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

In a bid to stave off a default, Hwang arranged a conferencecall with the banks on Thursday to ask them to agree tohold off on selling the shares that underpinned his swap trades in the hopes they would bounce back, those sources said.

Some of the banks, including Credit Suisse, favored holdingoff, but Goldman Sachs and others were keen to start selling shares to free up cash so Archegos could pay them what was owed, those sources said.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

On Friday before the market opened, Goldman Sachs came to an agreement with Archegos to sell a block of $3 billion to $4 billion worth of the securities that backed Hwang's positions, according to one of the sources.

Over the course of the day, Goldman sold more than $10.5 billion of shares in ViacomCBS, Baidu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, among others.

Morgan Stanley offloaded $8 billion worth of shares. Deutsche Bank sold $4 billion of shares related to the Archegos swaps in a private deal on Friday, a source familiar with the transaction said.

All told, Archegos' banks sold millions of stocks the companies had bet on, dragging down the media sector and others.

That left Credit Suisse and Nomura sprinting for the exit before it slammed shut, but by the time they decided to start selling, the stocks had fallen too far to avert major losses.

By market close on Friday, shares of ViacomCBS had fallen 27% and were down more than 50% for the week.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

Nomura Holdings Inc flagged a possible $2 billion loss, while Credit Suisse disclosed a "material impact," with sources putting the losses at $1 billion to $4 billion.

Others appeared to escape unscathed. Goldman and Morgan Stanley averted a material financial impact, sources familiar with the trades said. Deutsche Bank said it had significantly de-risked its Archegos exposure without incurring any losses.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reported it was on the hook for potentially $300 million, while JPMorgan analysts estimated that Wall Street's total losses could reach $10 billion. Regulators in the United States and United Kingdom said they were discussing the meltdown with market players.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

Losses began piling up for Credit Suisse, with sources estimating its total bill could be $5 billion.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that she would revive a regulatory working group to study risks that hedge funds pose to the financial system.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Other banks with exposure continued to emerge. Japanese financial firm Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it may face a loss of 10 billion yen ($90 million) from deals with Archegos, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Matt Scuffham in New York and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich; Editing by Megan Davies, Michelle Price and Matthew Lewis)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Matt Scuffham


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.61% 10.16 Delayed Quote.-10.88%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.79% 10.268 Delayed Quote.14.74%
NIKKEI 225 1.58% 29854 Real-time Quote.7.09%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12:50pDIARY OF A MELTDOWN : how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down
RE
09:02aTesla Kicks Off 2021 With Rising Deliveries -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:02aTesla Kicks Off 2021 With Rising Deliveries -- Update
DJ
06:14aSK IE Technology to Go Public on KOSPI in May
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/01MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL  : Japan gathering information on Nomura, MUFG losses l..
RE
04/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/01Nickel Mines to List $175 Million Three-Year Bonds in Singapore
MT
04/01Financials Up As Archegos Fears Subside -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04/01Credit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 978 M 23 322 M 23 322 M
Net income 2021 3 102 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,80x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 24 446 M 25 937 M 25 941 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,03 CHF
Last Close Price 10,16 CHF
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Lara J. Warner Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-10.88%25 976
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%469 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%340 690
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%287 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 237
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.15%196 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ