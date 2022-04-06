Digital bank Alpian eyes Swiss launch in Q3

ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - Armed with a banking licence
from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, digital
wealth manager Alpian plans to launch in Switzerland in the
third quarter of 2022, the fintech group said on Wednesday.
A startup two years ago, it is now the first licensed
digital private bank in Switzerland, Chief Executive Schuyler
Weiss told Reuters.
"Yes, we are digital. But first and foremost we are personal
private bank. We want to tailor the experience. You give a very
human experience to our client," he said.
He said Alpian, in which Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo
also has a stake, aims to have 5,000 customers by the
end of the year.
The company is entering a market segment that has hardly
been occupied so far.
Traditional asset managers for millionaires and billionaires
like Julius Baer or big banks UBS and Credit
Suisse usually provide their full range of services
only to clients with several million dollars in assets.
Retail banks or even smartphone banks such as Revolut or N26
have only a limited and standardised offering. This also
applies, for example, to the U.S. robo-adviser Wealthfront,
which UBS acquired this year.
Weiss said the group was primarily targeting clients with
liquid assets of 100,000 to 1 million Swiss francs ($108,000 to
$1.08 million). Weiss would not disclose fees, but called them
"significantly less" than those of traditional private banks.
Alpian has secured 48 million francs in several rounds of
financing so far.
The firm, which also has offices in Rome and London, aims to
employ around 100 people by year's end, from just under 70 now.
An initial public offering was not envisaged for now, but
another round of financing was possible. Alpian wants to break
even in 2025.
($1 = 0.9281 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)