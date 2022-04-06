Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/05 11:31:26 am EDT
7.334 CHF   -2.21%
Digital bank Alpian eyes Swiss launch in Q3
RE
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
CREDIT SUISSE : Announces $100,000 Grant to myFutureNC
PU
Digital bank Alpian eyes Swiss launch in Q3

04/06/2022 | 01:03am EDT
ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - Armed with a banking licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, digital wealth manager Alpian plans to launch in Switzerland in the third quarter of 2022, the fintech group said on Wednesday.

A startup two years ago, it is now the first licensed digital private bank in Switzerland, Chief Executive Schuyler Weiss told Reuters.

"Yes, we are digital. But first and foremost we are personal private bank. We want to tailor the experience. You give a very human experience to our client," he said.

He said Alpian, in which Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo also has a stake, aims to have 5,000 customers by the end of the year.

The company is entering a market segment that has hardly been occupied so far.

Traditional asset managers for millionaires and billionaires like Julius Baer or big banks UBS and Credit Suisse usually provide their full range of services only to clients with several million dollars in assets.

Retail banks or even smartphone banks such as Revolut or N26 have only a limited and standardised offering. This also applies, for example, to the U.S. robo-adviser Wealthfront, which UBS acquired this year.

Weiss said the group was primarily targeting clients with liquid assets of 100,000 to 1 million Swiss francs ($108,000 to $1.08 million). Weiss would not disclose fees, but called them "significantly less" than those of traditional private banks.

Alpian has secured 48 million francs in several rounds of financing so far.

The firm, which also has offices in Rome and London, aims to employ around 100 people by year's end, from just under 70 now.

An initial public offering was not envisaged for now, but another round of financing was possible. Alpian wants to break even in 2025.

($1 = 0.9281 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.21% 7.334 Delayed Quote.-15.46%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -2.53% 2.042 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG -3.31% 53.14 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
UBS GROUP AG -3.99% 17.68 Delayed Quote.12.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 389 M 21 958 M 21 958 M
Net income 2022 1 806 M 1 945 M 1 945 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 18 846 M 20 296 M 20 296 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 50 110
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,33 CHF
Average target price 9,09 CHF
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-15.46%20 296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.17%399 544
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.78%329 288
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 085
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 413