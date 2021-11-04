Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/03 12:30:17 pm
9.9 CHF   -1.74%
12:52aDollar stems losses, sterling waits for key BoE meet
RE
12:50aDollar stems losses, sterling waits for key BoE meet
RE
12:40aImplenia Issues $165 Million Senior Bond
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar stems losses, sterling waits for key BoE meet

11/04/2021 | 12:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* BoE could be first major cenbank to raise rates later Thursday

* Dollar regains ground against euro, pound sterling

* Yen stays soft, Australian dollar firms

HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar halted its slide on Thursday after losing ground the day before when the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates, while the pound was on edge ahead of a closely watched Bank of England meeting.

Sterling, which had initially led the gains on the dollar after the Fed was last at $1.3660, down from its week high of $1.3698 hit in early Asian hours Thursday.

The euro, which had also climbed on Wednesday, gave up some of its gains and stood at $1.15932.

The two accounted for many of the moves of the dollar index which rose 0.15% on Thursday after Wednesday's 0.25% fall.

Moves in the British currency were also capped by caution ahead of a Bank of England meeting at which could it could become the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates since the coronavirus pandemic.

Markets are pricing in a rate rise from the BoE, and a steady pace of rises in 2022, but economists polled by Reuters said it was too close to call, as Britain, like much of the world grapples with balancing rate rises to combat inflation with worries about the growth outlook.

Minutes of BoE's Monetary Policy Committee meeting are due at 12.00 GMT.

"The key driver to the G10 currency market is the pace and scale of monetary policy tightening between the G10 central banks," said Jack Siu of Credit Suisse. "We think the Bank of England will experience a bigger test stemming from the recent inflation uptick. But UK policy rate expectations have gone too far, and do not warrant assuming much further support to the GBP at this level, we expect GBP/USD to remain in a range."

Overnight the Fed announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, but chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank would be "patient" in deciding when to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero levels.

"Powell hits the snooze bar," said analysts at Bank of America, in their summary of Fed's meeting.

Elsewhere, the yen stayed soft, with one dollar at 114.14 yen within a good leap of the dollar's multiyear high of 114.69 yen hit last month.

The Aussie dollar climbed slightly to $0.7453, helped by the softer dollar, but has more work to do to recover from its 1.2% fall on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia adopted a dovish tone at its key meet.

In the world of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was around $62,750 having largely traded sideways since it hit its all time high of $67,000 last month. Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, dropped 0.5% to $4,581, retreating from its record high hit the day before.

(Reporting by Alun John. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12:52aDollar stems losses, sterling waits for key BoE meet
RE
12:50aDollar stems losses, sterling waits for key BoE meet
RE
12:40aImplenia Issues $165 Million Senior Bond
MT
11/03Credit Suisse to Axe Jobs in Prime Brokerage Unit
MT
11/03NAURA Technology Nets $1.3 Billion From Private Share Sale; Shares Fall 3%
MT
11/03Mynaric AG announces its intention to launch a public offering of American Depositary S..
DJ
11/03PRESS RELEASE : MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
DJ
11/03Implenia place un emprunt obligataire de CHF 150 millions
DJ
11/03Implenia issues bond of CHF 150 million
DJ
11/03Major reorganisation of dmgt and recommended cash -15-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 483 M 24 630 M 24 630 M
Net income 2021 542 M 593 M 593 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,3x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 23 872 M 26 145 M 26 151 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 49 240
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,90 CHF
Average target price 10,93 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-11.62%26 566
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.63%501 810
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.97%391 854
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%243 954
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.63%205 666
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.98%205 042