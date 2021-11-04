Dollar stems losses, sterling waits for key BoE meet

* BoE could be first major cenbank to raise rates later
Thursday
* Dollar regains ground against euro, pound sterling
* Yen stays soft, Australian dollar firms
HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar halted its slide on
Thursday after losing ground the day before when the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates,
while the pound was on edge ahead of a closely watched Bank of
England meeting.
Sterling, which had initially led the gains on the
dollar after the Fed was last at $1.3660, down from its week
high of $1.3698 hit in early Asian hours Thursday.
The euro, which had also climbed on Wednesday, gave up some
of its gains and stood at $1.15932.
The two accounted for many of the moves of the dollar index
which rose 0.15% on Thursday after Wednesday's 0.25%
fall.
Moves in the British currency were also capped by caution
ahead of a Bank of England meeting at which could it could
become the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates
since the coronavirus pandemic.
Markets are pricing in a rate rise from the BoE, and a
steady pace of rises in 2022, but economists polled by Reuters
said it was too close to call, as Britain, like much of the
world grapples with balancing rate rises to combat inflation
with worries about the growth outlook.
Minutes of BoE's Monetary Policy Committee meeting are due
at 12.00 GMT.
"The key driver to the G10 currency market is the pace
and scale of monetary policy tightening between the G10 central
banks," said Jack Siu of Credit Suisse. "We think the Bank of
England will experience a bigger test stemming from the recent
inflation uptick. But UK policy rate expectations have gone too
far, and do not warrant assuming much further support to the GBP
at this level, we expect GBP/USD to remain in a range."
Overnight the Fed announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its
$120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities, but chairman Jerome Powell said the
U.S. central bank would be "patient" in deciding when to raise
its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero levels.
"Powell hits the snooze bar," said analysts at Bank of
America, in their summary of Fed's meeting.
Elsewhere, the yen stayed soft, with one dollar at
114.14 yen within a good leap of the dollar's multiyear high of
114.69 yen hit last month.
The Aussie dollar climbed slightly to $0.7453,
helped by the softer dollar, but has more work to do to recover
from its 1.2% fall on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of
Australia adopted a dovish tone at its key meet.
In the world of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was
around $62,750 having largely traded sideways since it hit its
all time high of $67,000 last month. Ether, the world's
second-largest cryptocurrency, dropped 0.5% to $4,581,
retreating from its record high hit the day before.
(Reporting by Alun John. Editing by Gerry Doyle)