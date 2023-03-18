Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
10:12aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday - FT
RE
09:50aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal - FT
RE
09:33aDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse Assets - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ECB's Holzmann expects more rate hikes to fight dogged inflation

03/18/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ECB policymaker Holzmann holds news conference on latest economic forecasts in Vienna

(Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone is proving tougher to crack than expected and the European Central Bank will likely need to raise interest rates further, possibly above 4%, Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said on Saturday.

"Inflation is proving much tougher than thought," Holzmann, a member of the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, told ORF 1 radio. "I do expect some more interest rate hikes," he said, adding that the extent of further increases would be data-dependent.

Asked how high interest rates could go, after the ECB raised its benchmark refinancing rate to 3.50% on Thursday, he said: "Some of us are hoping it will stay below 4(%). I'm afraid it's probably going to go above 4(%)."

The ECB raised interest rates as promised by 50 basis points on Thursday, sticking with its fight against inflation and facing down calls by some investors to hold back on policy tightening until turmoil in the banking sector eases.

Asked if he saw the risk of another global financial crisis, like that of 2008, Holzmann replied: "No, because both -- the Silicon Valley Bank problems and now Credit Suisse -- are rather special problems."

Credit Suisse was dealing with "a longstanding restructuring problem", he added.

Turning to the issue of Raiffeisen Bank International's Russia business, Holzmann said: "I see a lot of challenges but it is quite possible that a solution can be found." He did not specify what a solution could look like.

Raiffeisen is deeply embedded in the Russian financial system and is one of only two foreign banks on the Russian central bank's list of 13 "systemically important credit institutions", underscoring its importance to Russia's economy, which is grappling with sweeping Western sanctions.

Raiffeisen shares fell sharply last month after the company received a request for information from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to "clarify payments business and related processes maintained by RBI in light of the recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine".

Austria's finance ministry earlier this month played down concerns about the U.S. sanctions officials scrutinising Raiffeisen.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Gareth Jones and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.02% 0.6277 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.03% 1.1412 Delayed Quote.1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.53% 0.683139 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.39% 0.011362 Delayed Quote.0.99%
PHILIPP HOLZMANN AG 0.00% 0.0265 End-of-day quote.-15.87%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG -1.41% 13.96 Delayed Quote.-9.06%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.48% 0.937743 Delayed Quote.0.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.19% 76.936 Delayed Quote.6.22%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
10:12aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday - FT
RE
09:50aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal - FT
RE
09:33aDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse Assets - Bloomberg News
RE
09:03aECB likely to keep boosting interest rates -ECB's Wunsch
RE
08:53aUBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources
RE
08:35aECB's Holzmann expects more rate hikes to fight dogged inflation
RE
08:28aUBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources
RE
08:12aUBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News
RE
07:44aUBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News
RE
07:42aGoldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,86 CHF
Average target price 3,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 100,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.71%7 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623