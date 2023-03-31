Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:13:39 2023-03-31 am EDT
0.8190 CHF   +0.86%
09:55aEU to ease process of winding down medium-sized banks - Bloomberg News
RE
09:05aAsia infrastructure bank says it won't get distracted by geopolitics
RE
07:47aSwiss Economists Think UBS Rescue Not Best Solution for Troubled Credit Suisse, KOF Survey Finds
MT
News 
Summary

EU to ease process of winding down medium-sized banks - Bloomberg News

03/31/2023 | 09:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) - The European Union intends to make it easier to wind down medium-size banks that fail by tapping national deposit guarantee systems for funding, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The European Commission, in a proposal due in April, would facilitate using the funds to close the gaps at banks that have insufficient funds, as well as avoid tapping uninsured depositors, Bloomberg reported.

Last week, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde told EU leaders that European banks were safe but called on governments to push ahead with a stalled EU deposit insurance scheme.

"The euro area banking sector is strong because we have applied the regulatory reforms agreed internationally after the Global Financial Crisis to all of them," Lagarde said, adding that the ECB's "toolkit" was fully equipped to provide liquidity to the system if needed.

This week, the head of the European Banking Authority (EBA) Jose Manuel Campa warned that the banking sector remained very vulnerable even after measures to stem the fallout of crises at Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
