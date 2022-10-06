Europe's STOXX 600 rises ahead of key data, ECB minutes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Credit Suisse gains after JP Morgan upgrades to neutral
Shell falls after warning of a hit to Q3 profits
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index on Thursday
resumed its march higher after a dip in the previous session,
with investors awaiting more economic data and minutes of the
European Central Bank's September meeting for clues on the pace
and path of rate hikes.
The pan-European stock index was up 0.6% by 0809
GMT, tracking a late-day rally in Wall Street.
As of last close, the region-wide index is up 2.85% for the
newly commenced quarter — compared with previous quarter's sharp
selloff — due to expectations of less-severe policies by central
banks amid mixed set of data from the United States and Europe.
All eyes are now on Euro zone construction activity for
September, retail sales data for August, and accounts from the
ECB's September meeting — all due later in the day.
The central bank had raised its key rates by 75 basis points
at its latest meeting and promised further hikes even as the
bloc headed towards a winter recession and gas rationing.
"It was surprising to see that the (Sept) decision was
unanimous, therefore markets will want to understand why the
doves of the Governing Council supported the bold rate move
despite having publicly argued against large hikes at a time of
exceptionally high uncertainty," UniCredit strategists wrote in
a note.
"At the moment, whatever high-frequency business or consumer
sentiment surveys and market-based inflation readings indicate,
there needs to be a clear decline in realized inflation figures
before hopes of a pivot in central bank rhetoric are justified."
Later this week, U.S. non-farm payrolls report will also be
on investors' radar to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on its
ultra-hawkish approach.
Risk assets have taken a hit this year as central banks
globally undertake monetary tightening to tame surging inflation
- which hit a record 10% in Euro zone last month.
Travel and leisure and retailers rose 1.3%
each on Thursday, led by 5.4% gain in online fashion retailer
Zalando SE and 4.8% in holiday group TUI.
London's blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% on boost from
a 4.7% jump in shares of Imperial Brands after the
tobacco company announced a 1 billion pounds ($1.13 billion)
share buyback programme and said FY22 trading was in line with
expectations.
Credit Suisse Group AG rose 1.8% after JP Morgan
upgraded the Swiss Bank's stock to "neutral" from "underweight".
Shell fell 3.4% after the oil major said its
third-quarter profits will be weakened by a sharp drop in
refining margins and "significantly" weaker earnings from
natural gas trading.
($1 = 0.8847 pounds)
