Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:01 2022-10-06 am EDT
4.159 CHF   +1.19%
04:30aEurope's STOXX 600 rises ahead of key data, ECB minutes
RE
03:54aCredit Suisse looks to sell Zurich's Savoy Hotel
RE
03:26aEuropean shares rise ahead of key data, ECB minutes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Europe's STOXX 600 rises ahead of key data, ECB minutes

10/06/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Credit Suisse gains after JP Morgan upgrades to neutral

*

Shell falls after warning of a hit to Q3 profits

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index on Thursday resumed its march higher after a dip in the previous session, with investors awaiting more economic data and minutes of the European Central Bank's September meeting for clues on the pace and path of rate hikes.

The pan-European stock index was up 0.6% by 0809 GMT, tracking a late-day rally in Wall Street.

As of last close, the region-wide index is up 2.85% for the newly commenced quarter — compared with previous quarter's sharp selloff — due to expectations of less-severe policies by central banks amid mixed set of data from the United States and Europe.

All eyes are now on Euro zone construction activity for September, retail sales data for August, and accounts from the ECB's September meeting — all due later in the day.

The central bank had raised its key rates by 75 basis points at its latest meeting and promised further hikes even as the bloc headed towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

"It was surprising to see that the (Sept) decision was unanimous, therefore markets will want to understand why the doves of the Governing Council supported the bold rate move despite having publicly argued against large hikes at a time of exceptionally high uncertainty," UniCredit strategists wrote in a note.

"At the moment, whatever high-frequency business or consumer sentiment surveys and market-based inflation readings indicate, there needs to be a clear decline in realized inflation figures before hopes of a pivot in central bank rhetoric are justified."

Later this week, U.S. non-farm payrolls report will also be on investors' radar to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on its ultra-hawkish approach.

Risk assets have taken a hit this year as central banks globally undertake monetary tightening to tame surging inflation - which hit a record 10% in Euro zone last month.

Travel and leisure and retailers rose 1.3% each on Thursday, led by 5.4% gain in online fashion retailer Zalando SE and 4.8% in holiday group TUI.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% on boost from a 4.7% jump in shares of Imperial Brands after the tobacco company announced a 1 billion pounds ($1.13 billion) share buyback programme and said FY22 trading was in line with expectations.

Credit Suisse Group AG rose 1.8% after JP Morgan upgraded the Swiss Bank's stock to "neutral" from "underweight".

Shell fell 3.4% after the oil major said its third-quarter profits will be weakened by a sharp drop in refining margins and "significantly" weaker earnings from natural gas trading. ($1 = 0.8847 pounds) (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.15% 0.65598 Delayed Quote.3.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.22% 1.14287 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.741642 Delayed Quote.7.18%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.78% 4.183 Delayed Quote.-53.67%
FTSE 100 -0.18% 7037.85 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 3.64% 1965.08 Delayed Quote.17.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.30% 0.012348 Delayed Quote.5.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 93.25 Delayed Quote.13.79%
SHELL PLC -4.29% 2274.5 Delayed Quote.46.66%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.23% 921.46 Delayed Quote.-15.46%
TUI AG 4.36% 1.3165 Delayed Quote.-53.26%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -2.13% 10.554 Delayed Quote.-20.20%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.33% 1.012187 Delayed Quote.15.63%
WTI -0.48% 87.609 Delayed Quote.14.86%
ZALANDO SE 3.87% 21.7 Delayed Quote.-70.58%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04:30aEurope's STOXX 600 rises ahead of key data, ECB minutes
RE
03:54aCredit Suisse looks to sell Zurich's Savoy Hotel
RE
03:26aEuropean shares rise ahead of key data, ECB minutes
RE
03:11aCredit Suisse Mulls Sale of Mandarin Oriental Savoy Hotel in Zurich
MT
01:27aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan drops its Sell rating
MD
10/05Credit suisse group ag: jp morgan raises to neutral from underwe&..
RE
10/05Financials Down as Credit Suisse Slides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/05Credit Suisse: from crisis to crisis
MS
10/05Analysis-Turmoil turns tide on Europe's banks after long recovery
RE
10/05Swiss National Bank Monitoring, Awaits Credit Suisse's New Strategy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 457 M 16 699 M 16 699 M
Net income 2022 -2 483 M -2 519 M -2 519 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,49x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 10 730 M 10 888 M 10 888 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,11 CHF
Average target price 5,98 CHF
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-53.67%10 888
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.78%324 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%256 485
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.41%206 987
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.73%164 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 780