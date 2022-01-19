Log in
Exclusive-Bain Capital nears $2.27 billion deal to buy French IT services firm Inetum - sources

01/19/2022 | 05:44am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital is in final talks to buy French IT services firm Inetum in a deal worth about $2.27 billion that would boost its presence across Europe's tech sector, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bain is putting the finishing touches to the transaction which could be signed as early as this week and would value the 52-year old French firm - owned by Qatar's group Mannai Corp - at roughly 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion), one of the sources said.

JPMorgan is working with Mannai Corp on the sale while Credit Suisse is advising Bain, the sources said.

Bain, Mannai Corp and the banks were not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Pamela Barbaglia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.26% 9.088 Delayed Quote.3.74%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -4.19% 151.27 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C. -0.17% 5.4 End-of-day quote.13.73%
