Exclusive: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources

The Swiss lender is among a handful of banks that had been willing to buy and sell marijuana-related stocks for clients in the United States and hold those shares as a custodian.

Many banks have been reluctant to provide services to marijuana companies as the drug remains illegal under U.S. federal law, even though many states have legalized its use.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Matt Scuffham; Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Howard Goller)

