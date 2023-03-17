Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
01:58pCredit Suisse's CFO Teams Reportedly Plan to Meet This Weekend to Discuss Scenarios
MT
01:50pU.S. poised to tighten reporting rules on $20 tln private fund sector
RE
01:36pExclusive-Some Credit Suisse counterparties put curbs on new dealings involving lender -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Some Credit Suisse counterparties put curbs on new dealings involving lender -sources

03/17/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Credit Suisse logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - At least four major banks, including Societe Generale SA and Deutsche Bank AG, have put restrictions on their trades involving Credit Suisse Group AG or its securities, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The bank has previously said that it is a strong, global bank. "We fulfill and basically overshoot all regulatory requirements. Our capital, our liquidity basis is very strong," Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner said earlier this week in a media interview, a spokesperson previously told Reuters.

The cautious stance adopted by Credit Suisse's rivals, details of which have not been reported before, comes after the Swiss central bank threw a lifeline to the lender after its shares were pummeled in the aftermath of the U.S. banking crisis this week. The curbs add to the bank's problems as it tries to restructure operations and find its footing after a series of costly scandals.

These five people with direct knowledge of the matter requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Societe Generale has maintained existing counterparty positions with Credit Suisse, which it had cut back in recent weeks, but it is not increasing them, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Societe Generale declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, this week has slashed the lending value it assigns to Credit Suisse securities, such as bonds, put up by its wealth management clients as collateral for loans, according to a top executive at a European wealth manager that has business ties with the German lender. Earlier, the bank would value them at 70% to 80% of face value, the source said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

HSBC Holdings Plc's private banking business has also started scrutinizing its loans linked to Credit Suisse securities, which are in the hands of clients in Europe and Asia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The source added that the bank has not taken any decision yet on lowering its exposure to the Swiss lender but was watching developments closely and will take a decision on this early next week.

HSBC did not have an immediate comment.

Another source at a major global bank, who deals directly with Credit Suisse in Asia, said their bank had started asking the Swiss lender to gross settle, a trading scenario where the counterparty demands upfront payment from Credit Suisse instead of collecting later any money the Swiss lender might owe them as a result of the trade.

Another global bank has reduced its unsecured exposure to Credit Suisse, which includes all lending with no collateral, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The bank is still providing repurchase agreements, which is secured lending.

Credit Suisse said on Thursday it intended to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank in what it called "decisive action" to boost its liquidity.

The planned move came after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank after the flagship Swiss lender's shares fell by as much as 30% on Wednesday.

The lender told Reuters on Thursday that its average liquidity coverage ratio, a measure of how much cash-like assets the bank has, was 150% as of March 14.

(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sumeet Chatterjee, Stefania Spezzati, Vidya Ranganathan, Elisa Martinuzzi and Selena Li; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Edward Tobin)

By Shankar Ramakrishnan, Stefania Spezzati and Sumeet Chatterjee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.47% 0.62271 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.50% 1.13071 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.10% 0.67645 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.04% 0.134848 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-26.85%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.09% 13.254 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.53% 9.334 Delayed Quote.-10.47%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.45% 0.9905 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.10% 11.825 Delayed Quote.0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.01% 0.011255 Delayed Quote.0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.78% 0.7018 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 1.00% 0.58217 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.48% 0.012046 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -1.52% 4550 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.30% 0.6923 Delayed Quote.0.26%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.16% 21.2 Real-time Quote.-9.56%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.18% 0.088625 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.13% 0.92826 Delayed Quote.0.77%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:58pCredit Suisse's CFO Teams Reportedly Plan to Meet This Weekend to Discuss Scenarios
MT
01:50pU.S. poised to tighten reporting rules on $20 tln private fund sector
RE
01:36pExclusive-Some Credit Suisse counterparties put curbs on new dealings involving lender ..
RE
01:00pStocks unable to shake off banking sector worries
AN
12:53pEscalating Banking Crisis Concerns Drive US Equities Down
MT
12:48pCredit Suisse to hold internal talks this weekend on scenarios for bank -sources
RE
12:48pGerman financial system is stable, finance minister tells Sueddeutsche Zeitung
RE
12:36pGlobal markets live: Fedex, Amgen, UBS, Baidu, Groupon...
MS
12:22pFragile Sentiment Over Banking Crisis Fears Keep US Equities Down
MT
11:38aHedge funds whiplashed in wild March markets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 783 M 15 783 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 159 M -2 159 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,09x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 7 969 M 8 581 M 8 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,02 CHF
Average target price 3,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 84,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.85%8 581
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440