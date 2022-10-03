Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:51 2022-10-03 am EDT
3.940 CHF   -0.91%
10:43aExplainer-Credit Suisse stuck in spotlight ahead of strategy shift
RE
10:29aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : RBC remains Neutral
MD
10:19aStocks, oil surge as Q4 kicks off
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainer-Credit Suisse stuck in spotlight ahead of strategy shift

10/03/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse saw sharp falls in its shares and bonds on Monday as markets put the bank under intense scrutiny.

The Swiss bank has insisted its capital and liquidity are strong, saying it will have more to say about a strategic revamp when it releases third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

WHY IS CREDIT SUISSE IN THE SPOTLIGHT?

A string of losses, high-profile risk management failures and changes of top leadership have drawn investor scrutiny of Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

Credit Suisse had to raise capital, halt share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamp management after losing more than $5 billion from the Archegos collapse in March 2021, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to failed financier Greensill.

A spying scandal forced then-CEO Tidjane Thiam to quit in 2020, and Switzerland's financial regulator said Credit Suisse had misled it about the scale of its surveillance.

His successor Thomas Gottstein lasted until July 2022, when Credit Suisse turned to restructuring expert Ulrich Koerner as CEO and launched a second strategic review within a year to focus on its flagship wealth management business and prune back investment banking.

Chairman Axel Lehmann took over in January from Antonio Horta-Osorio, who resigned over breaking quarantine rules during the COVID-19 pandemic less than nine months after joining.

Horta-Osario's predecessor, Urs Rohner, admitted when he left office last year that the bank had disappointed clients and shareholders, and not for the first time.

Credit Suisse's losses have hit nearly 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) over the past three quarters alone, while its financing costs have surged amid ratings downgrades.

WHAT OPTIONS DOES IT HAVE?

Credit Suisse has said it wants to strengthen its wealth management franchise, scale back its investment bank into a "capital-light, advisory-led" business, and evaluate strategic options for the Securitized Products business.

Analysts estimate it could face a capital shortfall of around 4-6 billion Swiss francs, depending on what it does to scale back its investment bank and how much it raises from asset sales, to restructure, support growth and have a safety cushion.

"Asset sales will help but 4 billion Swiss francs is likely to come in the form of a highly dilutive capital raise. The good news is some of this is already in the share price," analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods wrote in a note.

A directed capital increase at a major shareholder could be an option.

As a last resort, Credit Suisse could seek state aid.

HOW IMPORTANT IS THE BANK?

Since its foundation in 1856, Credit Suisse has played a central role in the history and development of Switzerland. It was set up by Swiss politician and businessmen Alfred Escher to finance the country's railways and support industrialisation.

Through a series of mergers and acquisitions, it has grown to become the second-biggest lender in Switzerland and one of the biggest banks in Europe.

It had just over 50,000 employees and 1.6 trillion Swiss francs ($1.62 trillion) in assets under management at the end of 2021.

Credit Suisse has a domestic Swiss bank plus wealth management, investment banking and asset management operations.

The Swiss National Bank has designated it one of Switzerland's global systemically important banks, whose failure would cause "significant harm to the Swiss economy and financial system".

HOW HAS THE MARKET REACTED?

Credit Suisse shares have fallen more than 55% this year, while its euro-denominated bonds hit record lows on Monday.

Credit default swaps for Credit Suisse - instruments used to insure exposure to the lender's debt - stood at 250 basis points (bps) on Monday - a sharp increase from the 57 bps at the start of the year.

($1 = 0.9876 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields and John Revill; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.38% 3.946 Delayed Quote.-55.18%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -1.84% 4790 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
10:43aExplainer-Credit Suisse stuck in spotlight ahead of strategy shift
RE
10:29aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : RBC remains Neutral
MD
10:19aStocks, oil surge as Q4 kicks off
RE
09:44aHoping for the best
MS
09:15aCredit suisse group ag: bofa global research cuts price objectiv&..
RE
09:15aSector Update: Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:07aSector Update: Financial
MT
08:44aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Advancing Pre-Bell Ahead of Manufacturing PMI Dat..
MT
08:28aCredit Suisse Shares Plunge Amid Efforts to Settle Investor Concerns
MT
08:26aSwiss central bank steps up policy tightening as sight deposits drop $78 billion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 469 M 16 781 M 16 781 M
Net income 2022 -2 461 M -2 507 M -2 507 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,40x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 10 380 M 10 577 M 10 577 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,98 CHF
Average target price 6,16 CHF
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-55.18%10 577
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.01%307 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.12%242 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%205 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.17%152 556
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.93%146 489