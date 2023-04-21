Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:25:43 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.7800 CHF   -2.13%
06:59aFactbox-Lawsuits lodged over state-backed Credit Suisse takeover
RE
06:36aCredit Suisse Investors File Lawsuit Against Swiss Regulator FINMA Over Bond Wipeout
MT
05:36aCredit Suisse saw record fund outflows during March turmoil, data shows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Lawsuits lodged over state-backed Credit Suisse takeover

04/21/2023 | 06:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva

(Reuters) - Several lawsuits have been filed over the terms of last month's emergency deal to save Swiss lender Credit Suisse by selling it to its bigger rival UBS.

The 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.4 billion) rescue, hammered out over a weekend during a bout of turmoil in the global banking sector, upended a long-established practice of giving bondholders priority over shareholders in a debt recovery.

Around 16 billion Swiss francs of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Credit Suisse debt was written down to zero, in a shock to markets.

Law firms such as Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Pallas Partners and Korein Tillery, a boutique law firm specializing in complex litigation, are among those who have spoken to prospective bondholder clients about bringing claims.

Shareholders are also nursing losses.

Here is a snapshot of legal action, by jurisdiction.

SWITZERLAND

* A group of investors representing more than 4.5 billionSwiss francs of AT1 bonds sued the Swiss regulator in one of thelargest such bondholder disputes, their lawyers said on April21. The case was filed in the Federal Administrative Court in StGallen, north east Switzerland. The regulator, FINMA, declinedto comment. * The Federal Administrative Court says it is continuing toreceive complaints and has "many more than four". But it hasdeclined to name claimants or provide an ongoing tally of thoselodged by bondholders or their lawyers.

UNITED STATES

* One of the first proposed U.S. class actions againstCredit Suisse over alleged false or misleading statementspre-dates the rescue. In a case led by shareholder BradenTurner, investors alleged on March 16 that the bank failed todisclose it was suffering "significant" customer outflows andhad material weaknesses in internal controls over financialreporting. Credit Suisse declined to comment. * A string of similar proposed class actions have beenfiled.

SINGAPORE

* Credit Suisse investors in Singapore are also in talks tosue the Swiss government over the AT1 bond writedown on groundsit violated a free trade agreement, the Financial Timesreported. The bondholders argue that the move breachedprotections against unfair state actions under theSingapore-European Free Trade Association signed withSwitzerland in 2003, the newspaper said.

($1 = 0.8937 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.31% 0.7786 Delayed Quote.-71.17%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.64% 5946.11 Real-time Quote.6.93%
UBS GROUP AG -2.38% 17.83 Delayed Quote.6.19%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
06:59aFactbox-Lawsuits lodged over state-backed Credit Suisse takeover
RE
06:36aCredit Suisse Investors File Lawsuit Against Swiss Regulator FINMA Over Bond Wipeout
MT
05:36aCredit Suisse saw record fund outflows during March turmoil, data shows
RE
04:59aI'll dance on your graves
MS
03:37aTake Five: Into the thick of it
RE
01:44aCredit Suisse Bondholders Lodge First Lawsuit Against Swiss Watchdog Over AT1 Debt Wipe..
MT
01:03aShort-sellers sit on $1 billion loss on European banks in April
RE
12:45aCredit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over $17 billion bond wipeout -FT
RE
12:40aCredit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over write-down
RE
04/20Credit Suisse Faces $160 Million Lawsuit Over Sale of Subprime Mortgages
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 281 M 15 968 M 15 968 M
Net income 2023 -2 328 M -2 603 M -2 603 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,43x
Yield 2023 5,60%
Capitalization 3 141 M 3 512 M 3 512 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,80 CHF
Average target price 2,20 CHF
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-71.17%3 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%412 779
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.72%238 376
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%233 497
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%171 743
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%156 814
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer