Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Final Deadline Approaching on June 15, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Credit Suisse Group AG Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

06/12/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) (“Credit Suisse”) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

Website:

 

https://www.ktmc.com/credit-suisse-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=credit_suisse

Contact:

 

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

 

 

Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435

 

 

Toll free (844) 887-9500

Credit Suisse is a global financial services company based in Zurich, Switzerland. Greensill Capital (“Greensill”), who for filed for insolvency protection on March 8, 2021, was a financial services company based in the United Kingdom and Australia focused on the provision of supply-chain financing and related services. Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”) is a family office investment fund run by Sung Kook Hwang. Archegos’ investment holdings are primarily in the form of total return swaps, a financial instrument where the underlying securities are held by the banks that broker the investments.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants concealed material defects in Credit Suisse’s risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill and Archegos, exposing Credit Suisse to billions of dollars in losses.

Credit Suisse investors may, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:39pFINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING ON JUNE 1 : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Remind..
BU
06/11CREDIT SUISSE 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
06/11DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
06/11Germany's Atai Life Sciences Launches US IPO Targeting $2.3 Billion Valuation
MT
06/11THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
06/11CS DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Credit Suisse Gro..
BU
06/11Vertex Won't Move VX-864 into Late-Stage Testing After Disappointing Study Re..
MT
06/11AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT  : Credit Suisse Adjusts American Homes 4 Rent PT to $38 F..
MT
06/11ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST  : Credit Suisse Adjusts Essential Properties ..
MT
06/11INVITATION HOMES  : Credit Suisse Adjusts Invitation Homes PT to $41 From $36, M..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 851 M 26 549 M 26 549 M
Net income 2021 1 117 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 24 648 M 27 412 M 27 436 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 49 090
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,52 CHF
Last Close Price 9,60 CHF
Spread / Highest target 100,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-15.77%27 412
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.14%485 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.11%358 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 055
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 070
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%204 069