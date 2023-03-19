Financial or price stability? Fed faces calls to pause

March 18 (Reuters) - With the U.S. and European banking
crisis wreaking havoc in global markets, some financial industry
executives are calling on the Federal Reserve to pause its
monetary policy tightening for now but be ready to resume
raising rates later.
Investors are currently pricing a 60% probability that the
Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with the
remainder betting on no change. Some industry executives said
the central bank should prioritize financial stability now.
“Go fast and hard on financial stability; go gradual and
slow on price stability,” said Peter Orszag, chief executive of
financial advisory at investment bank Lazard Ltd. Orszag
said the Fed should pause but be ready to hike again gradually
as the situation develops.
The central bank declined to comment. Fed officials are in
their pre-meeting blackout period, during which they are barred
from commenting on monetary policy or the economic outlook.
The Fed has rapidly raised interest rates over the past year
in a bid to beat back inflation, at a pace not seen since the
1980s. Others have joined in, with the European Central Bank
raising rates by 50 basis points earlier this week.
The rapid rise in rates after years of cheap money is
rippling through global markets and industry. Two U.S. banks
have failed over the past week and others have come under
pressure, while Swiss lender Credit Suisse is scrambling to pull
together a rescue deal this weekend.
Tumult in the banking sector has roiled asset prices,
sending U.S. government bond yields plummeting in the past week,
with some investors complaining that massive price swings have
made it more difficult to trade. U.S. stocks took a
rollercoaster ride, though the S&P 500 managed to close higher
on the week despite steep losses in bank shares.
WILD CARD
Some market observers have argued that a sustained pause
could fuel worries that consumer prices will rebound.
Recent U.S. economic data give the Fed little reason to
believe it has defeated inflation. Consumer prices rose at a 6%
annual rate in February, nearly three times the central bank’s
target, and there have been only nascent signs of a significant
easing in hiring and wage growth.
"While the banking woes will certainly command
attention, we believe that it is not systemic but more of a
liquidity issue that the Fed can contain with its lending
facilities," wrote Bob Schwartz, senior economist at Oxford
Economics, in a note.
But he added that the "wild card" will be market reaction.
James Tabacchi, chief executive of broker-dealer South
Street Securities, said he thought the Fed would eventually need
to go above 6%. The current Fed funds rate is 4.5% to 4.75%.
"I am an inflation hawk. But what will it hurt to wait a
month and say, 'We’d like to see the market stabilize?'”
Tabacchi said. "I think the Fed should pause."
DISINFLATIONARY TRENDS
Orszag, who served as the director of the U.S. Office of
Management and Budget in the Obama administration, said as long
as long-term inflationary expectations were not unhinged, as was
the case now, the Fed had time. Raising rates too rapidly could
break things, as the current banking crisis demonstrated.
A number of factors pointed to lingering effects of the
pandemic on inflation, such as supply-chain disruptions and
demand for travel and entertainment.
In a new paper, Orszag and co-author Robin Brooks, chief
economist at the Institute of International Finance, estimated
that lagged effects associated with delivery times may explain
between 30% and 70% of elevated core PCE inflation in the fourth
quarter of 2022. That would work out over time and be a
disinflationary force this year, they said.
Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management,
wrote in a note on Saturday that the recent tumult in the
banking sector is already tightening financial conditions. The
events this past week correspond to a 1.5% increase in the Fed
funds rate, Slok wrote.
“In other words, over the past week, monetary conditions
have tightened to a degree where the risks of a sharper slowdown
in the economy have increased,” he said.
BlackRock Inc strategists argued that the gyrations
of the past week showed that markets had woken up to the damage
caused by the rapid rise and were pricing in a recession.
“The trade-off for central banks – between fighting
inflation and protecting both economic activity and financial
stability – is now clear and immediate,” they wrote in a report
earlier this week.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Ira Iosebashvili; additional
