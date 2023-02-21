Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
2023-02-21
2.657 CHF   -4.11%
05:27pFinancials Down on Rate, Financial Conditions Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
12:01pGlobal markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
10:44aCredit Suisse Group Chairman's Outflow Remarks Reportedly Draw Scrutiny From Swiss Financial Regulator
MT
Financials Down on Rate, Financial Conditions Concerns -- Financials Roundup

02/21/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears about financial conditions and rising interest rates.

The yield on the two-year Treasury finished at multiyear highs, sparking upheaval in global markets and causing one of the biggest equity selloffs of the year.

Credit Suisse Group shares fell to multidecade lows after reports that Swiss regulators were reviewing comments made by the bank's chairman, Axel Lehmann, intended to reassure investors about the pace of customer outflows. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1726ET

Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 486 M 16 486 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 239 M -7 239 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,28x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 10 472 M 11 302 M 11 302 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,66 CHF
Average target price 3,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG0.25%11 830
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 163
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 693