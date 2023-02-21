Financials Down on Rate, Financial Conditions Concerns -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears about financial conditions and rising interest rates.

The yield on the two-year Treasury finished at multiyear highs, sparking upheaval in global markets and causing one of the biggest equity selloffs of the year.

Credit Suisse Group shares fell to multidecade lows after reports that Swiss regulators were reviewing comments made by the bank's chairman, Axel Lehmann, intended to reassure investors about the pace of customer outflows.

