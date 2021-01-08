Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Financials Flat As Treasury Yields Continue To Climb -- Financials Roundup

01/08/2021 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers were more or less flat as Treasury yields continued to climb.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit the highest level since March, boding well for banks' profit margins on loans.

An $850 million legal charge will push Credit Suisse Group into a net loss in the fourth quarter, denting what had been a strong performance by the Swiss banking giant last year.

German bank Commerzbank said it would write off goodwill of roughly 1.5 billion euros ($1.84 billion) and increase its risk provisions, in recognition of the hit facing European banks from long-term low interest rates and the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 1725ET

All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:58pCredit Suisse Says Positive Developments in Healthcare 'Underappreciated'; To..
MT
02:19pChip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
RE
01:34pCREDIT SUISSE : announces start of 2021 share buyback program
PU
12:55pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday After Weak Jobs Report
MT
12:37pNasdaq, S&P 500 On Track For Records, While Dow Trails
DJ
12:18pCREDIT SUISSE : to slide into red as it sets aside $850 million for U.S. litigat..
RE
12:11pEUROPE : European shares clock best week in nearly two months
RE
12:11pCREDIT SUISSE : to slide into red as it sets aside $850 mln for U.S. litigation
RE
11:48aPBF ENERGY : Credit Suisse Reinstates PBF Energy at Underperform with $5 Price T..
MT
11:27aCONAGRA BRANDS : Credit Suisse Adjusts Conagra Brands' Price Target to $33 from ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 139 M 24 997 M 24 997 M
Net income 2020 3 088 M 3 487 M 3 487 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 29 304 M 33 132 M 33 087 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,20 CHF
Last Close Price 12,10 CHF
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG10.13%34 386
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.53%414 159
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.07%284 265
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%263 094
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%191 671
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%177 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ