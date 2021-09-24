German millionaires rush assets to Switzerland ahead of election

ZURICH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A potential lurch to the left in
Germany's election on Sunday is scaring millionaires into moving
assets into Switzerland, bankers and tax lawyers say.
If the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), hard-left Linke
and environmentalist Greens come to power, the reintroduction of
a wealth tax and a tightening of inheritance tax could be on the
political agenda.
"For the super-rich, this is red hot," said a German-based
tax lawyer with extensive Swiss operations. "Entrepreneurial
families are highly alarmed."
The move shows how many rich people still see Switzerland as
an attractive place to park wealth, despite its efforts to
abolish its image as a billionaires' safe haven.
No country has more offshore assets than Switzerland and
inflows accelerated in 2020, to the benefit of big banks such as
UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer.
Geopolitical tensions and fears of the COVID-19 pandemic's
economic fallout made Switzerland's political stability
attractive.
Bank for International Settlements data show deposits of
German households and companies at banks in Switzerland climbed
almost $5 billion to $37.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021,
and this does not include shares, bonds or financial products.
More recent figures are not available, but insiders say the
inflows have continued. "I have booked an above-average amount
of new money as in the past three months," said a veteran client
adviser at a large Swiss bank who deals mainly with Germans.
"Many wealthy people, especially entrepreneurs, fear that
there will be a lurch to the left in Germany - no matter how the
elections turn out," says Florian Dürselen, head of Europe at
wealth manager LGT Switzerland.
One top Swiss banker said: "I know a number of German
entrepreneurs who want to have a foothold outside Germany if
things get too red (leftist) there."
TAX ON ASSETS
A poll on Thursday showed the SPD, on 25%, leading outgoing
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives by four points.
The SPD wants to reintroduce a wealth tax and increase
inheritance tax, while the Greens - a likely potential coalition
partner - plan to tax fortunes more heavily. Although both
envision raising income tax for top earners, a tax on assets
would raise much more money, the tax lawyer said.
He was seeing increased demand for advice from clients, he
said, noting some entrepreneurs had sought to protect themselves
by making new investments through a company in Switzerland or
transferring assets to a foundation in Liechtenstein.
Simply transferring cash to a Swiss bank account, on the
other hand, no longer helps. Under immense international
pressure, the Swiss now share such account data with tax
authorities in clients' home countries.
"Switzerland as a financial centre is characterized by
stability, legal security and a high level of financial
competence. However, it does not offer any protection against
tax evasion," said a spokesperson for the State Secretariat for
International Financial Matters (SIF).
LGT's Dürselen said he recently spoke with a German
entrepreneur who feared Germany could soon tax foreign assets or
transactions harshly, which fostered the view of Switzerland as
a safe haven for capital.
"Personally, I assume that considerable assets will continue
to be moved to Switzerland," he said.
One local politician said dozens of wealthy German
entrepreneurs have inquired in recent months about residing in
one of the low-tax suburbs along Lake Zurich.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing
by Alex Richardson)