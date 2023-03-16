Global shares gain, Wall Street shoots higher on reports of First Republic rescue

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Major Wall Street
indexes jumped on Thursday on reports that a large group of
banks were preparing to inject billions into First Republic
Bank.
European shares and government bond yields rose as a
lifeline from the Swiss National Bank to Credit Suisse
helped ease fears of a global banking crisis.
The U.S. Treasury two-year yield jumped, and spot gold
prices edged higher.
The European Central Bank pressed forward with a
50-basis-point rate hike, despite recent turmoil in financial
markets.
First Republic Bank's shares jumped nearly 22%
before trading was halted on Thursday after several large banks
were said to be in talks to deposit billions of dollars to
salvage the embattled lender, three sources with knowledge of
the matter said.
Credit Suisse's shares spent most of the day up around 20%
after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) swooped in with support.
Money markets are still largely pricing in a 25-basis-point
rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March, while ECB
President Christine Lagarde described its rate rise on Thursday,
which took its key rate to 3%, as a "robust decision" to bring
inflation back under control.
"The implications for the Fed's meeting next week suggests
that the Fed will raise rates 25 basis points based on futures
probability, but will make it clear that the stability of the
banking system remains strong," said Quincy Krosby, chief global
strategist for LPL Financial in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"At this stage, both the ECB and Fed are trying to find a
viable balance between price stability and financial stability."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272.40 points,
or 0.85%, to 32,146.97, the S&P 500 . gained 54.90 points,
or 1.41%, to 3,946.83 and the Nasdaq Composite gained
247.34 points, or 2.16%, to 11,681.39 at 2:54 p.m. EDT (1655
GMT).
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 49 nations, gained 1.07%.
Europe's STOXX 600 closed the day 1.3% higher,
rebounding after dropping 0.6% immediately after the ECB rate
hike news to touch a fresh 10-week low.
The banking sector index gained 1.2%, bouncing back
from an intraday 1% drop following the rate hike.
The SNB confirmed early on Thursday that it would provide
"liquidity" to Credit Suisse. The bank said it was taking
"decisive action" and would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs
($53.76 billion).
Europe's banking stocks suffered their steepest one-day drop
in more than a year on Wednesday in the wake of Credit Suisse's
woes, which also followed the collapse of two U.S. banks last
week.
It has demonstrated what happens when major central banks
like the U.S. Federal Reserve and the ECB raise interest rates
by hundreds of basis points in a short period of time, Stefan
Gerlach, chief economist at EFG Bank in Zurich and a former
deputy governor at Ireland's central bank, said.
"Whenever you do something that large, you know there is a
risk waiting somewhere in the financial system," he said,
speaking before the ECB decision was announced.
Germany's 2-year bond yield rose 16.5 basis
points to 2.55%, after hitting earlier in the session its lowest
level since the middle of December at 2.373%.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose to 3.56% compared with its U.S. close of 3.494% on
Wednesday. The two-year yield, which rises with
traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.1175%
compared with a U.S. close of 3.975%.
Overnight, Asian shares had fallen around 1% but it was
largely a catch-up move and had none of the frenzy witnessed in
Europe the previous day.
CONTAGION
JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be
enough to soothe investor concerns and the "status quo was no
longer an option", leaving a takeover for Credit Suisse as the
most likely outcome.
Moritz Kraemer, chief economist at LBBW Bank in Germany,
said that Credit Suisse wasn't an insolvency worry the way
Silicon Valley Bank had been in the United States, but others
still remained jittery.
"The word contagion is knocking about," said Damian Rooney,
a dealer at Perth stockbroker Argonaut. "We're getting fear
across the whole board here," he said. "The trouble is with the
unwinding - you don't know what you don't know."
Overnight, MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.84% after earlier hitting its lowest
level this year.
The euro was up 0.4% on the day at $1.0614, having
gained 0.36% in a month, while the dollar index, which
tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other
major trading partners, was down at 104.38.
Oil prices rose 2% on Thursday after dropping to near
15-month lows earlier in the session, supported by reports that
top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia met to discuss ways to
enhance market stability.
Spot gold prices rose 0.09% to $1,919.76 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $1,923 per ounce.
($1 = 0.9270 Swiss francs)
