Health Care Up On Vaccine Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong factory data from China.

For the first nine months of the year, profits made by China's industrial companies rose 0.7% from a year earlier, turning positive for the first time in 2020 after operations of the industrial sector ground to a near halt at the start of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A sharp increase in demand for locally produced industrial-automation technology is set to continue, with factory operators investing in "Cobots" and other cutting-edge automated machines, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients.

