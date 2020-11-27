Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/27 11:30:25 am
11.715 CHF   +0.51%
11:54aWall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 vaccine adoption rates are "wildcard" for U.S. stock rally
RE
09:16aSIEMENS AG : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07:03aSTMICRO : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Health Care Up On Vaccine Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

11/27/2020 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong factory data from China.

For the first nine months of the year, profits made by China's industrial companies rose 0.7% from a year earlier, turning positive for the first time in 2020 after operations of the industrial sector ground to a near halt at the start of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A sharp increase in demand for locally produced industrial-automation technology is set to continue, with factory operators investing in "Cobots" and other cutting-edge automated machines, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1351ET

All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
11:54aWall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 vaccine adoption rates are "wildcard" for U...
RE
09:16aSIEMENS AG : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07:03aSTMICRO : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07:00aSAP SE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:00aWall St Week Ahead-COVID-19 vaccine adoption rates are "wildcard" for U.S. st..
RE
05:56aSILTRONIC : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05:14aCREDIT SUISSE : shareholders approve final 2019 dividend payment
RE
11/26BARCLAYS : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
11/26Business rights or human rights? Swiss vote shines spotlight on companies
RE
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 027 M 24 330 M 24 330 M
Net income 2020 3 348 M 3 698 M 3 698 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 28 226 M 31 132 M 31 176 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,25 CHF
Last Close Price 11,66 CHF
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-11.06%31 132
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.46%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%261 004
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%195 013
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%170 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ