Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:42 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.697 CHF   -24.24%
01:04aAnalysis-Investors brace for hard landing as banking woes stoke recession fears
RE
12:54aBNP Paribas Refuses to Handle Derivative Contract Transfers from Credit Suisse
MT
12:43aTop US Banks Trim Credit Suisse Exposure to Manageable Level Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to struggle as Europe, U.S. banking worries lift safe-haven dollar

03/15/2023 | 10:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is likely to decline against the U.S. dollar at open on Thursday, as concerns over the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the slump in the shares of a large European lender boosted demand for the safe-haven currency.

The non-deliverable forward (NDF) market indicates the rupee will open at around 82.70-82.75 to the dollar compared with 82.5950 in the previous session. The 1-month USD/INR NDF had climbed to as high as 83.15 overnight, which equates to around 82.95 on spot.

There "is a sense of inevitability" that the rupee will retest the 83-level and what happens after that will be down to the Reserve Bank of India, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

Shares of European and U.S. banks declined on Wednesday, as investors who were already reeling from the demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had to contend with a sell-off in the shares of Credit Suisse, after its largest shareholder said it could not provide further support to the Swiss bank.

The rout in its shares prompted the Swiss National Bank to throw a financial lifeline.

The renewed sell-off in U.S. and European banks centring on Credit Suisse is "evidence that concerns about the resilience of the banking sector are now spreading outside of the U.S.", Capital Economics said in a note.

Central banks, including the European Central Bank, will now have to factor in the risk that the current situation may snowball into a broader loss of confidence in the banking system, the research house said.

The ECB was widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Thursday prior to the current banking upheaval.

However, there is now a case that the central bank may pause to see whether the current turmoil blows over, Capital Economics said.

Money market pricing suggests traders now saw less than a 20% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at Thursday's scheduled ECB meeting.

Near-maturity European and U.S. bond yields plunged on Wednesday, and the dollar index jumped.

KEY INDICATORS: ** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.92; onshore one-month forward premium at 18 paisa ** USD/INR NSE March futures settled on Wednesday at 82.8575 ** USD/INR March forward premium at 5.5 paisa ** Dollar index down at 104.58 ** Brent crude futures up 0.2% at $73.8 per barrel after falling overnight to its lowest level since December 2021 ** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.5%; it fell 14 bps on Wed ** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures slightly up at 17,007 ** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $268.2 million worth of Indian shares on Mar. 14

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $94.6 million worth of Indian bonds on Mar. 14 (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.07% 0.62558 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.00% 54.819342 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.11% 0.61707 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.25% 0.66344 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.36% 68.9 Delayed Quote.-19.72%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 74.56 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.1393 Delayed Quote.0.07%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.01% 1.12345 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.20787 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.10% 0.685702 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.11% 60.108 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.17% 0.6762 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7264 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.06% 0.134865 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -24.24% 1.697 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.05% 13.196 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.00% 87.6491 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.06% 0.98611 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.06016 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.15% 11.849 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.06% 0.011402 Delayed Quote.1.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.02% 0.011252 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.0.96%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.00% 0.6998 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) -1.55% 0.1209 End-of-day quote.-92.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.14% 0.57311 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.61612 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.05% 0.012258 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.28% 631.6603 Real-time Quote.-4.22%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.13% 0.6888 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.21% 0.087829 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.943254 Delayed Quote.0.20%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.22% 82.655 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.15% 0.9301 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
WTI 0.07% 68.556 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:04aAnalysis-Investors brace for hard landing as banking woes stoke recession fears
RE
12:54aBNP Paribas Refuses to Handle Derivative Contract Transfers from Credit Suisse
MT
12:43aTop US Banks Trim Credit Suisse Exposure to Manageable Level Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
MT
12:39aEU, US Officials Question Local Lenders Over Credit Suisse Exposure
MT
12:23aLindner emphasizes stability of the German credit system
DP
12:01aSwiss Authorities Affirm Credit Suisse's Adherence to Banking Regulations Amid Financia..
MT
03/15Credit Suisse Stock Plunge Triggers Bank of England Emergency Talks
MT
03/15Credit Suisse to Borrow CHF50 Billion from Swiss National Bank to Preemptively Boost Li..
MT
03/15INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to struggle as Europe, U.S. banking worries lift safe-haven dollar
RE
03/15Stocks stumble as banking turmoil sends investors to safety
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 257 M -7 257 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-18.96%9 642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400