    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
03/21/2023 | 01:13am EDT
0.8232 CHF   -55.74%
Indian banks' dependence on AT1 bonds limited, some impact on pricing likely - analysts

03/21/2023 | 01:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Credit Suisse logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A decision to write down Credit Suisse's additional tier-1 bonds to zero after the bank agreed to be bought by UBS will weigh on the pricing of such notes and spook investors, Citi analysts said on Tuesday.

Indian lenders, however, have limited dependence on such securities, Jefferies said in a note.

"Another instance of AT-1 bond write-off questions seniority of claims of AT-1 bond holders and dampens sentiments for AT-1 market issuances," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

AT-1 bonds are hybrid securities which have loss absorbing features and can be written-down under certain scenarios, including a depletion of capital.

The AT-1 bonds of India's Yes Bank were written down in March 2020 after the Reserve Bank of India initiated a restructuring of the lender with some value attributed to the bank's equity.

Despite the YES Bank precedent, Indian banks have raised AT-1 bonds at 65-75 basis points premium over government bonds, Citi said.

Banks AT-1 capital Risk-weighted AT-1 capital

(In billion assets (In as % of RWA

rupees) billion rupees)

Private Banks

HDFC Bank 123 15,363 0.80%

ICICI Bank 51 10,414 0.50%

Axis Bank 48 7,953 0.60%

IndusInd Bank 15 3,225 0.50%

YES Bank -- 2,441 0%

State-run

banks

State Bank of 415 26,940 1.50%

India

Canara Bank 124 5,573 2.20%

Punjab 87 6,361 1.40%

National Bank

Bank of India 29 3,406 0.80%

Indian Bank 20 3,227 0.60%

Source: Jefferies

Indian state-run banks have a higher share of AT-1 bonds as compared to private bank, according to Jefferies.

Since the Yes Bank episode, the issue of such papers has slowed as the investors leaned towards larger, high-quality banks, it said.

"Among banks, top-3 issuers are SBI, HDFC Bank and Canara

Bank with PSU (Public Sector Undertaking)banks having higher contribution from this," the Jefferies report said, adding that smaller banks have a lower contribution from AT-1 bonds. "Local bond markdet investors aren't really seeing risks here for Indian stocks."

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED -0.04% 837.2 End-of-day quote.-10.35%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.97% 73.05 Delayed Quote.-17.90%
CANARA BANK 0.67% 279.6 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -55.74% 0.8232 Delayed Quote.-70.22%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 0.05% 1562.55 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 0.89% 843.15 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
INDIAN BANK 1.41% 269.7 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 0.47% 1006.1 Delayed Quote.-17.85%
NIFTY 50 0.47% 17057.7 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
NIFTY 500 0.48% 14378.15 Delayed Quote.-6.65%
YES BANK LIMITED 0.65% 15.4 Delayed Quote.-25.49%
