Italian payments firm Nexi leads race for $10 bln Nets takeover - sources

* All-share deal values Nets at about $10 billion -sources
* Nexi wants share price to pick up before signing –sources
* Global Payments no longer in Nets race -sources
* Nexi-SIA tie-up will proceed in parallel -sources
(Adds details, context on share price performance, SIA merger)
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian payments
technology firm Nexi is leading negotiations to buy
Nordic rival Nets in an all-stock deal worth about $10 billion
after trumping competition from U.S. firm Global Payments
, four sources told Reuters.
The deal would transform Nexi, which has a market value of
8.4 billion euros ($9.93 billion), into a European payment
powerhouse, allowing it to build a footprint in key regions such
as the Nordics and Central and Eastern Europe.
U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, which took
control of Nets in 2017 and subsequently delisted it from the
Copenhagen stock exchange, is working with Credit Suisse
on the sale and wants to clinch a deal by the end of
the year, two of the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the matter is confidential.
Nexi, Nets, Hellman & Friedman and Global Payments declined
to comment.
Hellman & Friedman, led by boss Patrick Healy, started
marketing the business during the summer, approaching U.S. firms
Fiserv and Global Payments as well as Nexi, among
others, the sources said.
While Fiserv immediately dropped out, Global Payments made
an all-cash proposal that would have allowed Hellman & Friedman
to fully cash out of Nets, the sources said.
But earlier this week Global Payments decided to abandon the
Nets deal. Around the same time, the company pulled the plug on
a plan to sell its $2 billion Netspend prepaid debit card unit,
as it no longer needed the proceeds to support its balance
sheet, two of the sources said.
The U.S. firm announced on Thursday it was reinstating its
share buyback programme, with Chief Executive Jeff Sloan telling
analysts that the company's own stock was its best investment
right now.
A combination of Nexi and Nets has been blessed by U.S.
private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent International, the
sources said.
The pair ranks as Nexi's top investor via holding firm
Mercury UK Holdco and they also control minority shares in Nets
- a business they jointly bought in 2014 and listed in 2016.
STOCK CONUNDRUM
Nexi, advised by Centerview Partners, is waiting for market
volatility to ease after the U.S. presidential election on Nov.
3 before entering a binding agreement with Nets, the sources
said.
"They are just waiting for the share price to pick up again
as the second wave of COVID-19 has dented consumer spending,
meaning payment volumes have declined," one of the sources said.
Nexi's shares lost about 23% in October but they're still up
6.5% since the start of the year.
If successful, the sale would be the latest in a wave of
consolidation in the payments industry, which was crowned this
year by the 7.8 billion euro acquisition of Ingenico by France's
Worldline to create the world's fourth-biggest payments
firm.
Nexi boss Paolo Bertoluzzo sees Nets as a springboard to
lucrative European markets including Denmark, Germany and
Poland, the sources said.
His latest move comes as Nexi had recently embarked on
another major deal in Italy to buy state-backed rival SIA - a
transaction announced on Oct. 5 and expected to close by the
summer of 2021.
The sources said that both deals can be executed in parallel
and any takeover of Nets wouldn't endanger the SIA transaction.
But the Nets purchase may dilute Italian state investment
agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which controls SIA and
was meant to own a quarter of the new group, making it the
single biggest shareholder, the sources said.
Hellman & Friedman, which paid 33.1 billion Danish crowns
($5.26 billion) when it bought Nets in 2017, has backed a series
of strategic acquisitions to grow the company's footprint across
Europe, including the 2018 purchase of Germany's Concardis and
most recently the acquisition of Swiss firm CCV Schweiz SA.
($1 = 0.8461 euros)
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and David French in
New York, additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin in Milan;
Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sonya Hepinstall)